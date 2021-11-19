Nafro Announced the Release of his New Single Blow Featuring 3-60
Nafro recently announced his new single called Blow featuring 3-60 aka Ed Mallory will be released on Nov 19th.
Never look back, everything you need is in front of you. Be what inspires you that’s how they will believe you”FAROE ISLANDS, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nafro is a songwriter who draws inspiration from hip hop, afro pop, RnB, and reggae music. He is authentic and unique as a result of a mixture of these elements. The new single "Blow" will be featuring 3-60 aka Ed Mallory and will be released on November 19th, across all music streaming platforms.
— Nafro
Nafro’s last release Kipenzi is already a huge hit among the new generation. Music lovers from all over the world are in love with it's beats. Nafro's new masterpiece "Blow" is now all set to release on Nov 19th and will be featuring 3-60 aka Ed Mallory, who recently released a hugely popular studio song called "Top Shelf". This dynamic duo is ready to steal the show with the new single "Blow" which promises to be a spectacular display of their talents and musical abilities.
The song Blow is predicted to be a major breakthrough for this internationally renowned performer. From November 19th, this new song will be available on all major online music streaming services. You can find all the relevant links here: https://linktr.ee/Nafro and here: https://linktr.ee/3dash60
About Nafro
Nafro was born in Nairobi, Kenya, and now calls the Faroe Islands , Denmark, his home. His music is influenced primarily by Hip Hop, Afro Pop, RnB, and reggae, making it catchy and real. Flex and Revolution Freestyle are two of his most notable works. His first love has always been music, and he is dedicated to making good tunes. He is a one-man army who is skilled in composition, performance, and production.
About 3-60 Aka Ed Mallory
Ed Mallory, better known by his stage name 3-60, is a gifted recording artist, songwriter, and producer who values his originality and passion. His own life experiences, as well as those of individuals close to him, inspire him.
He grew up listening to hip hop, reggae, pop, and Afropop music and began making his own music in May of 2019. His music has a distinct sound and style, and his sound perfectly reflects the intricacies of diverse hip-hop currents. He is a native of Pittsburgh who has lived in cities such as Orlando, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, where he presently resides.
