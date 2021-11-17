From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Tuesday, November 16, at 7:30 a.m. the Maine State Police responded to a report of a vehicle operating erratically. It was reported the vehicle struck three vehicles in Manchester on Route 202. The driver left the scene and failed to report the crashes. One of the crash victims followed the vehicle onto Interstate 95 north in Augusta. The vehicle, a 2004 Ford Focus was stopped by Troopers and the driver, 48-year old Jeffrey Smart of Jay was arrested for Operating Under the Influence, Driving without a License, Failure to Stop for Law Enforcement, 3 counts of Leaving the Scene of a Property Damaged Accident and 3 counts of Failure to Give Notice of the Accident by the Quickest Means. The Kennebec Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police are the investigating agencies.

Fortunately no one was injured in any of these crashes.