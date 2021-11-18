Business Reporter: Using the power of sports and entertainment to create thriving urban communities
How AEG’s responsible approach to urban development has transformed North GreenwichLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With population density in cities around the world increasing at an unprecedented rate, AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, talked to Business Reporter about how their transformative sports and entertainment districts like The O2 in North Greenwich are turning blighted urban sites into vibrant sports and entertainment destinations that offer a dynamic mix of concerts, sporting events, family shows, blockbuster movies, dining options and more.
Projects like The O2 have redefined their respective cities by creating thousands of local jobs, generating substantial economic growth, and serving as the catalyst for adjacent residential, retail, and commercial development.
Today, The O2 is not only one of the premier venues in the world, it is interwoven into the fabric of London and has become a gathering place to live, work and celebrate. Reaching beyond neighborhood boundaries and cultures the district brings people together, builds community and embodies the diversity of city life. It has also played a critical role in improving the lives of people in the surrounding neighborhoods by creating opportunities for local workers, facilitating infrastructure for residents and enabling funding for community programs that aid children and youth.
At the heart of The O2’s success is AEG’s belief that sustainability isn’t just a good practice, it is essential for its business, the planet and the community. The O2 hosts million visitors and guests expect the venue to be responsible corporate citizens. AEG and The O2 believe that they need to earn fans’ respect through their actions.
The O2’s corporate social responsibility program, Good Vibes All Around, underscores the venue’s commitment to sustainability, accessibility and philanthropy and aims to reduce the venue’s environmental impact and highlight its positive contributions to patrons and local communities.
AEG’s other transformative sports and entertainment districts include STAPLES Center and LA LIVE in Los Angeles, CA and Mercedes-Benz Arena and Mercedes Platz in Berlin, Germany.
To learn more about AEG’s business model and corporate responsibility programmes, watch the video.
