Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Market Growth, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global technical surveillance countermeasures market size is expected to reach USD 225.9 Million in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global technical surveillance countermeasures market size is expected to reach USD 225.9 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven significantly by rising demand for modern surveillance technologies, growing adoption of espionage device detecting systems in various sectors such as commercial, government, aerospace, defense, and others, and continuous investments by governments and private investors for technological research initiatives. Technical surveillance countermeasures or TSCM solution offers detection of different surveillance devices and hazards, and identification of technical security weaknesses. Installation of such devices in a particular area or building ensures that there is absolutely nothing that will compromise the privacy and confidential information.

Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Market Size – USD 152.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trend – Advancements in security infrastructure. In August 2020, HEICO acquired two surveillance countermeasures companies, Intelligent Devices, Inc. and Transformational Security, LLC. This acquisition helped HEICO to develop new technologies and expanded product offerings for its customers. Growing requirement for modern surveillance technologies, especially in government and defense sectors, is a key factor driving revenue growth of the global market.

This system not only identifies and locates espionage devices, but also looks after various additional areas where an enterprise could lose some vital information through illicit eavesdropping devices or systems such as hidden cameras, listening devices, electronic bugs, cellular interception, Bluetooth interception, burst transmitters, laser microphones, and other devices used for such purposes. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Technical Surveillance Countermeasures business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few year.

Key players operating in the market are Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc., ComSec, LLC., Allied Universal, MSA Investigations, Kroll, Exec Security, MIAS TSCM, Global TSCM Group Inc., QCC, and Esoteric Ltd

Segmental Analysis

The global Technical Surveillance Countermeasures market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Technical Surveillance Countermeasures sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Service

Installation & Consultation

Maintenance & Support

Managed Services

Hardware

Software

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electronic Eavesdropping Detection

Anti-Surveillance Services

Communication & Technical Security

Wiretap

Covert Camera Detection

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018–2028)

Industrial

Government

Aerospace and Defense

Corporate

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

