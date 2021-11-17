Global Shea Butter Market Envisioned to Garner $2,281,864.90 thousand and Grow at a Noteworthy CAGR of 14.0% During the Estimated Period from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive [144 pages] Report by Research Dive

The global Shea butter market is expected to witness remarkable growth owing to the increasing inclination of people towards Shea butter products worldwide. Based on application, the food and beverages sub-segment is expected to be most profitable. Regionally, the European region is predicted to hold the largest market share throughout the estimated period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global Shea butter market is anticipated to garner revenue of $2,281,864.90 thousand and rise at a healthy CAGR of 14.0% over the analysis timeframe from 2021-2028.

Download FREE Sample Report of the Global Shea Butter Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/3967

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Shea Butter Market

The wake of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the Shea butter market, likewise several other industries. With the stringent lockdowns imposed by governments of many countries worldwide, it has been difficult for Shea butter manufacturers to obtain Shea nuts, which is a raw material for the manufacturing of various products. Moreover, the shutdown of many production companies has additionally decreased the growth of the market during the crisis.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Global Shea Butter Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/3967

As per our analysts, the growing inclination of millennials towards Shea butter products such as lip balm, soap bar, body lotion, and many more, is expected to surge the growth of the market during the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the growing awareness of using plant-based cosmetic products and the inclination towards vegan, and the medicinal benefits of Shea butter are the major factors further expected to thrive during the forecast period. Besides, the increasing demand for new Shea butter products is further predicted to foster the growth of the Shea butter market during the analysis period. However, the high-cost Shea butter though gaining popularity in the confectionery industry for manufacturing chocolates may impede the growth of the market over the analysis timeframe.

Check out all Food and Beverages Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/food-and-beverages

Segments of the Global Shea Butter Market

The report has been divided the market into segments based on type, application, and region.

Type: Unrefined Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The unrefined sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $1,680,499.60 thousand and is predicted to see steady growth during the analysis period. This is mainly because of the growing demand for unrefined Shea butter in the cosmetic industry for manufacturing high-quality products. Moreover, as directly extracted from Shea nuts, unrefined Shea butter contains a large number of beneficial ingredients which are quite beneficial for dry skin. This factor is further expected to bolster the growth of the Shea butter market’s sub-segment during the forecast period.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated With The Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Application: Food and Beverages Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The food and beverages sub-segment is expected to garner $2,022,945.20 thousand in revenue and is projected to hold the maximum share of the market. This is mainly because of the wide usage of Shea butter in the confectionery industry for manufacturing chocolates. Moreover, as cocoa butter is much expensive, the switching of the chocolate manufacturing industry to use Shea butter for its cost-effectiveness is further expected to uplift the growth of the Shea butter market’s sub-segment during the analysis time period.

Region: European Market Anticipated to Have Huge Growth Opportunities

The European market is projected to generate a revenue of $978,920.00 thousand and is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. This is mainly due to the existence of well-established confectionery industries that uses Shea butter instead of cocoa powder on a larger scale. Moreover, the rich presence of cosmetic industries where Shea butter is used as a base ingredient for product development is the major factor expected to boost the regional growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis time frame.

Key Players of the Global Shea Butter Market

1. Empower Village LLC.

2. Bulk Apothecary

3. Baraka Shea Butter

4. Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG

5. The Savannah Fruits

6. Clariant

7. Jedwards International, Inc.

8. Akoma Cooperative Multipurpose Society

9. Ghana Nuts Company Limited

10. The Organic Shea Butter Company

These players are mainly working on the development of new business strategies and tactics to gain the leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in June 2021, AAK, a leading Sweden-based company, and producer of vegetable oils and fats has announced its collaboration with Mars, a renowned American manufacturer of confectionery, pet food, and other food products. The motive of his partnership has helped in improving the livelihoods of many women working in Ghana’s Shea supply chain.

Furthermore, the report also presents many important aspects including product portfolio. SWOT analysis, latest business developments, and financial performance of key players. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Cooking Oil Market: https://www.researchdive.com/4639/cooking-oil-market

Hemp Tea Market: https://www.researchdive.com/8498/hemp-tea-market

Essential Oils Market: https://www.researchdive.com/3959/essential-oils-market

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521