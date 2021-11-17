Cyber Security Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Rising adoption of machine-to-machine learning and Internet of Things are key factors driving growth of the cyber security market

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cyber Security market size is expected to reach USD 311.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research . A successful online attack can harm the reputation of an enterprise as well as impact brand value. This can also result in loss of competitive advantage and impact companies financially. As a result of crucial need to protect data and information of organizations from possible breach, deployment of cyber security solutions and technologies is imperative, and this is expected to continue to drive market growth going ahead. The global Cyber Security market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. Rising adoption of machine-to-machine learning and Internet of Things are key factors driving growth of the cyber security market.

Point of Sale (POS) attacks are the most common due to containing sensitive information such as debit and credit card details, numbers, and PINs. cyber security Market Size – USD 173.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Increasing cyber-attacks in BFSI industry. Steady cyber security market revenue growth is due to increase in the number of data breaches and increasing deployment to the cloud, driven by the digitization shift across various industries, sectors, and verticals. As digital commerce is becoming more popular, retailers are investing majorly in state-of-the-art security software to protect their e-commerce engines.

Retailers, medical service providers, and public entities witness the highest number of breaches and malware is mostly responsible for most of these incidents. Some sectors are more attractive for cyber criminals and they collect medical and financial data, but all sectors are vulnerable and can be targeted for corporate espionage, customer data, and customer attacks. Attacks on cyber security can result in identity theft, extortion attempts, and loss of important and sensitive data, which is driving demand for more effective cyber security solutions. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.

Adoption of cloud-based services in various industries has increased thus driving growth of the cyber security market to a significant extent. Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-based services as this is less expensive and does not require an IT infrastructure setup. Cloud deployment leads to vulnerabilities in software and makes information easily accessible by cyber criminals. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. In March 2020, Sina Weibo, which is a Chinese version to Twitter, was hacked and site usernames, real name, location, and gender of 172 million users, including phone numbers, were posted on the dark web market.

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Oracle, and Fortinet.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Threat Intelligence

Identity and Access Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Others (Others include threat intelligence platforms, SIEM, and incident forensics)

Regional Overview:

The global cyber security market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global cyber security market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Cyber Security market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Cyber Security market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

