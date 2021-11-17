Non-Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028

These technologically advanced devices, which provide real-time measurements of various vital functions, including blood pressure, pulse, and blood glucose.

These technologically advanced devices, which provide real-time measurements of various vital functions, including blood pressure, pulse, and blood glucose. These technologies deliver better real-time blood flow readings to the physician, thus enabling the physician to take corrective action. The benefits of the non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system are not only evident in terms of patient safety. These devices are also more cost-effective than many invasive procedures. These systems have an extremely low incidence of postoperative hospital admissions, less painful procedures, and a lower incidence of post-surgical discomfort, as well as a lower amount of permanent harm to the patient.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system market include Cheetah Medical Inc., Deltex Medical Group Plc., LiDCO Group Plc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Pulsion Medical Systems SE, Tensys Medical, Inc., Osypka Medical GmbH, Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH, Hemo Sapiens, Inc., and ICU Medical, Inc.

Drivers

Elevating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the geriatric population coupled with the increasing demand for emergency medical-care solutions is expected to augment growth of the non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, advancements in the hemodynamic monitoring system as a result of increasing VC (venture capital) financing by major market participants are expected to aid growth of the non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system market throughout the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus had a chilling-effect on the global non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system market. Demand for these devices soared in the critical care providing wards of the hospital to maintain hemodynamic stability in COVID-infected patients. Factoring in this parable, regulatory authorities have accelerated their approval pathways for several novel products, thus, creating a pool of opportunities for market participants.

Key Takeaways

The non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing investments in the healthcare sector. For instance, in March 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that nearly 18 million people die every year due to cardiovascular diseases.

Across the geographical horizons, the North American region is a big destination for the global non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system market in the view of increasing approval rates of various products to cater to the mounting cardiovascular disease caseload.

In the runner-up spot, the European region is another profit hub for the global non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system market on account of growing demand for home-based hemodynamic monitoring systems combined with its robust healthcare infrastructure.

