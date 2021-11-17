Big Data in Healthcare Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Hewlett-Packard Co. Teradata Corporation

Big Data is quickly becoming one of the most important concepts in all aspects of technology and medicine.

Big Data is quickly becoming one of the most important concepts in all aspects of technology and medicine. Big data and analytical technologies can help managers analyze the kind of problems that have not been solved before, leading to improved operational efficiency. The recent rise in spending on analytical tools at hospitals to two key factors: the need for solutions and the need for improved operational efficiency. The value of big data lies in its ability to support and even to drive change. There are at least three ways that big data can help healthcare administrators address issues in their organizations: developing new data sources, better leveraging existing data sets, and identifying velocity trends.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global big data in healthcare market include Cognizant Technology Solutions, Mu Sigma, Cloudera, Opera Solutions, Teradata Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Co., Oracle Corporation, Calpont Corporation, IBM, EMC, Splunk Inc., and Siemens Healthcare Gmbh.

Drivers

Burgeoning demand for data mining techniques and cloud-based data analytics solutions in the healthcare sector as a result of ballooning unstructured data is expected to augment growth of the big data in healthcare market throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, growing healthcare investments in affordable cloud-based storage solutions are expected to supplement growth of the big data in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The ongoing COVID-19 prevalence has been very kind to the global big data in healthcare market. A significant rise in the volume of unstructured data, amidst growing COVID-19 infections, has engulfed a large portion of healthcare organizations to shift towards cloud-based data storage models. Moreover, increasing affordability of these software services is providing a further cushion for the market’s expansion.

Key Takeaways

The big data in healthcare market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % throughout the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption by numerous organizations and increasing investments. For instance, in September 2021, the Joint Commission of Taiwan (JTC) held a conference to develop a new model of smart hospitals with big data and AI-based medical solutions.

Over the geographical horizons, the global big data in healthcare market is at the pole position in the North American region on the heels of early adoption of this technology and increasing application of analytical solutions in healthcare settings.

Another noteworthy region is Asia Pacific, which is a treasure island for the global big data in healthcare market in the view of growing popularity of mHealth, advent of cost-effective software services, and a large patient pool.

