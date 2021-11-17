Global Paper and Pulp Market Size to Hit US$ 88150 Million till 2026 | Industry Statistics, Business Overview, Key Findings, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Demands, Facts & Figures, Investment Opportunities and Future Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Paper and Pulp Market Outlook To 2026: The global Paper and Pulp market size was USD 65510 million and it is expected to reach USD 88150 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Global “Paper and Pulp Market” Research Report 2021-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Paper and Pulp industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Paper and Pulp market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Paper and Pulp market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Paper and Pulp market.

Market Overview:

Paper pulp is a lignocellulosic fibrous material prepared by chemically or mechanically separating cellulose fibres from wood, fibre crops or waste paper. The wood fiber sources required for pulping are, 45% sawmill residue, 21% logs and chips, and 34% recycled paper. Pulp is one of the most abundant raw materials worldwide.

Paper pulp is the raw material for paper manufacture that contains vegetable, mineral, or man-made fibres. It forms a matted or felted sheet on a screen when moisture is removed.

Wood pulp, the most used paper pulp, is a type of material that is created by processing wood collected from trees, and serves as the basis for the creation of a wide range of paper-based products. Several different processes are utilized to reduce the wood into a form that is ideal for manufacturing different types of paper goods, including paper used in printing books, magazines, and newspapers. The resulting paper product can also be used to create other paper products, including disposable paper plates, paper towels, and other common household items.

The main players in the industry are Stora Enso, Suzano and RGE, which together account for about 23% of revenues. By region, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest share of income, accounting for about 44 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Paper and Pulp Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Paper and Pulp market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Paper and Pulp industry.

The major players in the market include:

Stora Enso

Fibria

RGE

Sappi

UMP

ARAUCO

CMPC

APP

Metsa Fibre

Suzano

IP

Resolute

Ilim

Södra Cell

Domtar

Nippon Paper

Mercer

Eldorado

Cenibra

Oji Paper

Ence

Canfor

West Fraser

SCA

Chenming

Sun Paper

Yueyang

Yongfeng

Huatai

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combatting competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)

Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)

High Yield Pulp (HYP)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Printing and Writing Paper

Tissue Paper

Others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Paper and Pulp market?

What was the size of the emerging Paper and Pulp market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Paper and Pulp market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Paper and Pulp market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Paper and Pulp market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Paper and Pulp market?

What are the Paper and Pulp market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Paper and Pulp Industry?

Global Paper and Pulp Market provide information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Paper and Pulp market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Paper and Pulp Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Paper and Pulp market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

