Hit Singer, Songwriter Trevah Releases New Single, “Maintain,” to International Critical Acclaim
Ontario, Canada – Trevah, a singer and songwriter from Ontario, Canada, has announced the release of his newest hit single, “Maintain.” A new anthem for those doing what it takes to make it through hard times, “Maintain” follows the success of Trevah’s previous hit, “Ain’t Going Back.”
Produced by Jd Krazy, “Maintain” features Trevah’s signature touch on the common themes of hip-hop, as his passionate lyric reflects on the journey to obtaining status, power, and material success. A single that reflects his true artistic talent and creativity, “Maintain” proves to be another single that reflects what many around the world feel and experience each day, Trevah included, with its upbeat messaging and melodic, strong convictions in every verse.
“If you listen to the lyrics, it touches on me and my friends going through the struggle and finding a way out through hard work,” remarked Trevah. “By maintaining a strong attitude and the proper work ethic, you can achieve things you would not have imagined were possible,” he added.
The new single follows the release of singles “Ain’t Going Bank” and “Make it Out,” as well as his highly anticipated EP, “Good Vibes,” which all attracted international attention and generated tens of thousands of listens on major streaming platforms. His next big project is expected to release sometime next year.
About Trevah
Trevah is a singer and songwriter from Ontario, Canada. Trevah rose to critical acclaim in 2021 with his single “Make it Out,” and highly anticipated EP, “Good Vibes,” which attracted international attention.
