Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend & Forecast Research Report by 2028

The elevating demand for Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters in developing countries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global peripherally inserted central catheters market is forecast to reach USD 1,278.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC or PIC line), which is also called a percutaneous indwelling central catheter, is a type of of intravenous access. It can be applied for a prolonged period like for extended antibiotic therapy, long chemotherapy regimens, and for administration of substances, among others. A PICC is inserted in the arm in a peripheral vein like basilic vein, brachial vein, or cephalic vein, followed by which it is advanced proximally towards the heart through increasingly larger veins till it reaches cavoatrial junction or distal superior vena cava. It is usually inserted by physician assistants, physicians, specially trained certified registered nurses respiratory therapists, radiologist assistants, and radiologic technologists using chest radiographs, fluoroscopy, and ultrasound to ascertain its insertion and ensure placement. The insertion process is a sterile procedure; however, it doesnot require an operating room. When it is performed in homecare, an appropriate sterile field is needed to be maintained throughout the procedure. Supporting market factors like the rise in the incidence rate of chronic conditions, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector are propelling the growth of the market. In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market share held by the region is attributed to expanding healthcare sector, rising geriatric population and high incidence rate of chronic conditions.

Key Offerings of the Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

R. Bard Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Vygon S.A, Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, Inc., Medical Component Inc., and Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market held a market share of USD 748.4 Million in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.30% during the forecast period.

• In context to Product Type, the Power injected Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters segment generated a higher revenue of USD 595.0 Million in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The rise in accident and emergency cases in hospitals and applicability of these catheters in the ICUs wherein it can be used for hemodynamic monitoring, multipurpose central lines for any infusion, and high-pressure injection of contrast media at the time of radiological procedures results in its high demand and the revenue generated by this segment.

• In context to Application, the Chemotherapy segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 19.0% by 2027. The rising incidence rate of cancer and associated elevated demand for chemotherapy results in increasing application of PICCs in this segment that contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

• In regards to End-user, the Hospitals segment held the largest market share of 57.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Hospitals segment is attributed to a large number of surgeries being performed in hospitals, which results in high demand for these catheters in this end-user. Furthermore, continuous development in the healthcare infrastructure in developing nations and increasing hospital admissions due to chronic conditions also contributes to the market share held by this segment.

• In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.0% during the forecast, which is expected to hold 0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the region is resultant of developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing incidence rate of chronic diseases in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market, according to Product Type, Design Type, Application, End-user, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Conventional Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters

• Power injected Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters

Design Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Multiple Lumen

• Double Lumen

• Single Lumen

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Intravenous Fluids

• Chemotherapy

• Blood Transfusions

• Other drugs

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Hospitals

• Nursing Facility

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Homecare

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

