Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market Size to Exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030

Profiles of major market players operating in the global reverse osmosis membrane market, which include DuPont Water Solutions (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US)France), Hydranautics (US), LG Chem (South Korea), Koch (US), Mann Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions (Germany), Membranium (Russia), and Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Inida, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market Size was estimated to be worth USD 3.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, according to a recent market study by Quince Market Insights. The increasing need for reverse osmosis membrane in wastewater and water treatment is driving the market growth. The rising cases of water scarcity and different government regulations mandating treatment of municipal and industrial wastewater are boosting the global reverse osmosis membrane market. The increasing demand for the industrial process water as well as the urbanization in the developing economies are boosting the growth of the market.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-69841

The increasing demand for the water and wastewater treatment is on account of increasing need for clean and processed drinking water and government regulations regarding clean water. Furthermore, governments of different nations have taken different initiatives like the Environmental Resource Efficiency Plan in Australia, Water Management Action Plan, the US Clean Water Act, The Special Plan for Seawater utilization in China for safe and clean drinking water. The World Health Organization has set different steps for drinking clean water in various countries, which has resulted in high demand for reverse osmosis (RO) membrane in water treatment.

According to the United Nations, some 144 million people were collecting water directly from surface water sources in 2017, and consuming polluted water is predicted to result in 485,000 diarrhea fatalities each year. Hence, on various fronts, efforts are being made to secure universal access to safe drinking water. These initiatives can be seen on a national and international scale. The business sector contributes significantly by offering technologies such as reverse osmosis systems.

However, reverse osmosis systems have some challenges to overcome, which include scaling and fouling. The saturation of salts on the upper part of the membrane is scaling in the desalination plants. Moreover, fouling leads to the decrease in the longevity of membrane. Hence, scaling and fouling are the major factors restraining of the growth of the market.

Some Key Developments Offered in the Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market Report:

October 2021: Aquaporin (Denmark) introduced new aquaporin inside brackish water membrane series, which is made for a wide range of application that include industrial water, wastewater, and drinking water.

October 2021: Toray Industrial Inc. (Japan) made an announcement that it had received the product supply order for Rabigh 3 Desalination Plant in Rabigh.

January 2021: SUEZ (France) has acquired Lanxess Reverse Osmosis membrane portfolio, which will help the business to expand both in terms of production capacity and supply.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market

The impact of COVID-19 on the global reverse osmosis membrane industry is being actively monitored by the QMI team, and our team has noticed that demand for reverse osmosis membranes has increased since the pandemic began. During the analysis period, the market is expected to rise rapidly. Many countries throughout the world have imposed stringent lockdown regulations to prevent the virus from spreading, which is causing all kinds of commercial activities to be hampered. The need of proper access to water and sanitation has been emphasized by Covid-19. Domestic water consumption has increased as a result of the pandemic, whereas business demand has declined. Long-term, greater expenditures in disaster preparedness and resiliency of employees, systems, and equipment in the water treatment sector, as well as increased governmental prioritization of water, are predicted to drive sectors growth, propelling demand for treatment materials and systems.

Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, By Filter Module

Based on filter module, the global reverse osmosis membrane market is segmented into Plate and frame (PF), tubular, spiral wound, and hollow fiber. Among these, hollow fiber is projected to witness the fastest growth as the permeable water side, sealing the structure is easy and does not require any base material and this is the reason it is used for saline dewatering.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-69841

Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, By Type

Based on type, the global reverse osmosis membrane market is segmented into thin film composite membrane and cellulose based membrane. Among these, thin film composite membrane is likely to witness fastest growth as these are increasingly used in water as well as wastewater treatment. These are produced for the water desalination and purification systems.

Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, By Application

Based on the application, the global reverse osmosis membrane market is segmented into wastewater treatment and reuse, desalination, utility water treatment and process water. Among these, wastewater treatment and reuse is expected to witness the fastest growth. The growth of the segment is attributed to shortage of water and improvement in the regulations in mandating the wastewater treatment and reuse. Furthermore, increase in desalination activities in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and US are anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, By End User

Based on end user, the global reverse osmosis membrane market is segmented into residential and commercial, municipal, energy and power, food and beverage, healthcare, chemical, and others. Among these, residential and commercial segment is witnessing the fastest growth owing to increasing use in the residential and commercial sector for water treatment along with the increasing consumer awareness regarding clean water.

Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, By Region

Based on the region, the global reverse osmosis membrane market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America. Among these, North America is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the rising demand for the reverse osmosis membrane offering additional portable water to support agricultural needs. The Asia Pacific region is also witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing awareness among the consumers about the water borne diseases and the support for the use of RO systems by governments and industries.

Some key Points of the Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Report are:

An in-depth global reverse osmosis membrane market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Profiles of major market players operating in the global reverse osmosis membrane market, which include DuPont Water Solutions (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US)France), Hydranautics (US), LG Chem (South Korea), Koch (US), Mann Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions (Germany), Membranium (Russia), and Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan).

Key impact factor analysis across regions includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global electric passenger car market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global reverse osmosis membrane market

Find more insights on this topic from this report, “ Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market , By Filter Module (Plate And Frame (PF), Tubular, Spiral Wound, and Hollow Fiber), By Type (Thin-Film Composite Membranes, Cellulose Based Membranes), By Application (Wastewater Treatment And Reuse, Desalination, Utility Water Treatment, And Process Water), End-Use Industry (Residential And Commercial, Municipal, Energy And Power, Food And Beverage, Healthcare, Chemical, Others), Filter Module, Application, And Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America)”, in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/reverse-osmosis-ro-membrane-market/single_user_license

Contact Us:

Ajay D

Quince Market Insights

Pune India

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 1444 39 0986

APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

Browse Related Reports:

Global Sheet Membrane Market, By Type (Liquid Applied Membranes, Sheet Membranes), By End User (Roofing, Walls, Building Structure, Tunnels & Landfills), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/global-sheet-membrane-market

Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, By Type (Membrane Separation, Biological, Sludge Dewatering, Desalination, Testing, Disinfection, Filtration), By Process (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), By Application (Municipal, Industrial), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/global-water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market

Wastewater Recovery Systems Market, By Technology (Activated carbon, Ultra-filtration & Reverse Osmosis, Membrane Filtration, Ion Exchange Resin Systems, Media Filtration), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Metal Mining, Chemicals, Food & Beverages), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and the Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/wastewater-recovery-systems-market

Global Water Treatment Systems Market (Point-Of-Entry) By technology (Water Softeners, Filtration Methods, Reverse Osmosis, Distillation Systems, Disinfection Methods and Others), By Application (Residential and Non-Residential), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)- Global Market Size, Share & Forecasting to 2030