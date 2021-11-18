ITFirms Features the List of the Best Web Development Companies in India

ITFirms, a leading research and review platform, published its latest research study on the best web development companies.

UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ITFirms, these companies are potent to pick technologies in demand and improvise their techniques as and when required. Not much has changed in web development in the previous decade. Web developers utilize technologies in the front-end and backend according to the features they wish to implement in their web applications. Everyone has different paths and different goals, and there is no one size fits all strategy. It also depends on whether they are working for a big operation or a smaller firm, the tools they wish to use, and how they plan their learning path to reach their goals.

• OS: macOS, Windows, Linux

• Text Editor: VS Code, VIM, Atom, Sublime Text

• Web Browser: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Brave

• Terminal: Default, Hyper, PowerShell, Git Bash

• Design Software: Adobe XD, Photoshop, Sketch, Figma

• Frameworks for web application development: Bootstrap, Foundation, Backbone, AngularJS, ReactJs, EmberJS, Django, Angular, Ruby on Rails, Laravel, Vue.js, Express.js, jQuery, Flask, Meteor, Symphony, CakePHP, Codeigniter, Bootstrap, ASP.NET, Yii

Additionally, their web pages braids:

• HTML 5 Page Structure and Semantic Tags

• Basic CSS Styling

• Positioning

• Alignment (flexbox and CSS Grid)

• Transitions and Animation

• Responsive Design/Media Queries

• CSS preprocessors

• CSS with variables, mixins, functions, nesting etc.

• CSS and UI frameworks like Tailwind CSS, Bootstrap, Materialize, Bulma (Popular with front-end developers)

• Version Control: Git, Subversion

• Repo Manager: GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab

• Package Manager: NPM, Yarn

• Module Bundler (FE): Parcel, Webpack, Rollup

• Browser Developer Tools (Console, Network, Storage, etc.)

• Editor Extension and Helper (Linting, Prettier, Live server, Emmet, Snippets, etc.)

ITFirms have tried to identify the best practices in web development, popular segments, current trends, consumer perception, and growth catalysts in web technology. Here are the best ones:

Click here to view the full report of top web development companies in India.

About ITFirms

ITFirms is a well-recognized IT research and listing company. Their listing platform assists software buyers and IT service seekers to decide the best alternative for their purposes.