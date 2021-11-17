Organic Fertilizer Market To Reach Around US$ 12.5 Billion By 2027 - CMI | ILSA S.p.A, Biostar Renewables, Plantin

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic fertilizer market is estimated to account for slightly less than US$ 6.7 billion in terms of value in the year 2018 and it predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2019-2027)

Organic fertilisers, also known as natural fertilisers, are fertilisers made from organic matter such as animal and plant matter; human waste (e.g., sweat, urine, and breast milk); vegetable scraps (greens, alfalfa hay, alfalfa beetles, alfalfa meal, cabbage, etc. ); fruits and vegetables (fresh produce, particularly blueberries, cranberries, cherries, oranges, lemons, limes, melons, peas,. Humic acids, fatty acids, magnesium and calcium, iron, zinc, selenium, manganese, zinc, silicon, thiamin, and folate are among the organic components included in organic fertilisers. The majority of organic fertiliser ingredients used today are carbon-based and biodegradable. Mechanical methods, such as excavating down to the earth's core or breaking down huge rocks, are frequently used to collect these elements from the soil.

The organic fertilisers industry is growing due to rising demand for environmentally friendly fertilisers with lower environmental effect. The market for organic fertilisers is growing again as more rules and regulations on the use of synthetic fertilisers are being implemented. Furthermore, the manufacturer's ongoing launch of organic-based fertilisers in order to meet increased demand is likely to boost market growth. For instance, in July 2020, IFFCO launched organic manure as Neem cake which has been made from non-edible and de-oiled Neem cake fertiliser

From the geographical perspective, Europe is projected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this can be attributed to the increasing implementation of strict EU rules to restrict the usage of synthetic fertilizers. For instance, in May 2019, the EU adopted a regulation that harmonizes the requirements for fertilizers produced from phosphate minerals and from organic or secondary raw materials in the EU. This is creating new possibilities for manufacturing and marketing of organic-based fertilizers on large scale.

Key Developments

1. In November 2019, The Totagars’ Cooperative Sale Society (TSS) has launched a ‘TSS Annapurna’, an organic fertilizer product in the market. It is an oil cake-based fertilizer

2. In December 2019, Azerbaijan launches a joint venture: Azerbaijani-Turkish joint venture for the organic fertilizer production. The company has made an investment of about $1 million

3. In April 2020, EarthRenew has entered into patnership with CCm, a United Kingdom-based company, to produced and test new organic fertilizer product formulations

4. In September 2020, Telangana State Agro Industries Development Corporation (TS-Agros) has launched “Telangana Siri” city compost – organic fertilizer as part of the State Government efforts to encourage the use of organic manure and discourage the increasing use of chemical fertilizer.

