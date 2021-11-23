Global Indian Series Boldly Highlights Mistreatment of Indians in South Africa
I’m proud that the Global Indian Series has become an essential voice for those who still believe in the dignity of social justice for all.”MANSFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a worrying lack of coverage on mainstream media outlets, leading online platform Global Indian Series, has boldly highlighted the severe mistreatment of Indians in South Africa via its latest podcast. The podcast has captured terrifying moments of violence taking place on the ground in South Africa, exemplifying the human impact the riots have had on multi-ethnic relations. As the world rallies behind racial injustice, Global Indian Series questions why brown lives have been ignored.
— Rajan Nazran
Unknown to many, people of Indian origin are currently facing some of the worst violence recorded in South Africa by the hands of the government since the apartheid. In the country, attacks and looting has become daily occurrences for many people of Indian origin and their businesses.
Despite pleas to the government to step in to protect Indian-origin South Africans, no help has been provided as more and more opportunist rioters take advantage of the situation to engage in violence. Since the violence erupted, Global Indian Series has taken it upon itself to become a living bridge of communication between the South-Asian heritage community in South Africa and the rest of the world.
Global Indian Series, an immersive platform that shares stories, information, and news, is dedicated to understanding the human experience. Their work in South Africa has now become a catalyst for a new generation of activism for people of Indian heritage, championing brown lives that need to be seen and heard. Their work in South Africa, in particular, has given a voice to key figures to speak to the world about the abuse of power being demonstrated by South African politicians.
Rajan Nazran, Chief Explorer for The Global Indian series says, “There have been many movements that are supposed to be championing equality for all yet have now been used as a political catalyst for those with selective moral outrage. I’m proud that the Global Indian Series has become an essential voice for those who still believe in the dignity of social justice for all.”
Global Indian Series is a first-of-its-kind platform that initiates conversations about what it means to be a person of Indian origin in today’s world. Through a series of 5 podcasts, they have created a log of the identity crises being felt by people of Indian origin in South Africa and the violence facilitated by the country’s government.
To find out more about the work that Global Indian Series has been doing for people of Indian origin, visit https://globalindianseries.com.
