Apple Cider Vinegar Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities By 2030 Revenue $1,819.4 Million

Apple Cider Vinegar Market

Rise in number of health conscious consumers globally and increase in disposable income drive the growth of the global apple cider vinegar market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple Cider Vinegar Market by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Form (Liquid and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online Store, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global apple cider vinegar industry generated $838.9 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.81 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic witnessed a positive impact on the apple cider vinegar market.

• A significant rise in demand for apple cider vinegar during the pandemic led to a huge sale for apple cider vinegar in the initial phases of lockdown. This is expected to last in the post pandemic period.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the global apple cider vinegar market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to maximum sale of conventional apple cider vinegar. Moreover, the organic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is because the key players in the market are increasingly adding organic apple cider in their product portfolio to cater health conscious consumers.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-thirds of the global apple cider vinegar market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to surge in demand of high-end, healthy food & beverage products. However, the online store segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to easy availability of apple cider vinegar and benefits provided by the online portals such as information about functional attributes offered by the product, directions to use, easy payment options and others.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global apple cider vinegar market, owing to increase in per-capita consumption of fast foods. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in number population of working professionals who are willing to spend on these products that contributes in enhancing physical well-being.

Companies can operate their business in highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. Agreement with key stakeholders is expected to be a key strategy to sustain in the market. In the recent past, many leading players opted for product launch strategies to strengthen their foothold in the market. To understand the key apple cider vinegar market trends, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report. Some of the key players in the apple cider vinegar market analysis includes Aspall, Pepsico Inc., Barnes Natural Pty Ltd, The Kraft Heinz Company, Carl Kühne KG (GmbH & Co.), Molson Coors Beverage Company, Stonewall Kitchen, White House Foods, Lost Coast Food Co. Ltd, Swander Pace Capital, Manzana Products Co. Inc., Pompeian Inc.

