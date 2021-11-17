Cloud Backup Market 2021 Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Market Leading Players :- Barracuda Networks, Inc., Code42 Software, Inc., Datto, Inc., Dropbox, Inc., Druva Software, EMC Corporation, IBM Corporation and more

Cloud Backup Market worth USD 272.17 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 22.1% ” — Coherent Market Insights

The "Global Cloud Backup market Size, Status, and Forecast 2025" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Cloud Backup market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The global cloud backup market is projected to value at US$ 1287 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 6367 million by 2025. The market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 22.1 % over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Several service providers offer cloud backup services with various levels of reliability and performance. An average Cloud backup service provides an excellent chance for data preservation through various forms of remote, durable storage. Services offered include data deduplication, or the ability to re-arrange data on-demand, across multiple servers to accommodate growing requests; data deduplication is done automatically, when data is stored in a Cloud data center.

Major Key players in this Market:

Amazon Web Services, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Code42 Software, Inc., Datto, Inc., Dropbox, Inc., Druva Software, EMC Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Veeam Software, and VMware

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of online backup solutions is expected to propel growth of the global cloud backup market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, BDO New Zealand, a network of independently-owned accounting practices, implemented an AvePoint party SharePoint Online backup solution that will allow it to demonstrate compliance with government-mandated retention policies.

Moreover, increasing M&A activities are also expected to aid in growth of the global cloud backup market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, Google signed a deal to acquire Actifio, a data management company focused on backup and disaster recovery.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

Key Takeaways

The cloud backup market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period, owing to launch of new products. For instance, in August 2021, Amazon Web Services Inc. launched AWS Backup Audit Manager, a cloud tool that companies can use to check if their data protection processes are working as intended and complying with regulations.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the cloud backup market, owing to increasing adoption of cloud backup. For instance, in August 2021, City of Bend, Oregon, choose iland Secure Cloud Backup for Veeam Cloud Connect with iland Insider Protection (from iland, a VMware-based provider for application hosting, data protection and disaster recovery services) to secure a majority of the city's critical applications.

North America is also expected to witness significant growth in the cloud backup market, owing to increasing investment in cloud backup. For instance, in August 2021, OwnBackup, a platform that provides data backup and recovery services for cloud software providers, raised US$ 240 million in a series E round of funding at a $3.35 billion valuation.

