Humic Acid Market To Surpass US$ 1,240.4 Million By 2027 | Koppert B.V., Sikko Industries, Black Earth Humic

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global humic acid market is estimated to surpass US$ 1,240.4 million by the end of 2027 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2021 to 2027).

Humic acid is a combination of organic compounds formed by the microbiological and chemical process of living organisms decomposing their trash into refractory organic molecules. The humic material is generally created on a massive scale from natural reserves such as coal and peat, and accounts for 50-80 percent organic carbon from the soil, bottom sediments, and water.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4504

Key Trends:

In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for a major portion of the market. This is due to the exponential growth of the human population, as well as the increasing necessity to increase agricultural productivity from a limited amount of land. For example, according to the United Nations' 'World Population Prospects 2019' article released on the 17th of June 2019, China possessed the world's largest population. Furthermore, rising knowledge of the benefits of using humic acid in food and dietary supplements to promote nutritional value is predicted to boost humic acid demand in this region.

Global Humic Acid Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

The global humic acid market has been negatively impacted to some extent due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This can be attributed to the imposition of lockdown, travel restrictions, and shutting down manufacturing facilities. Moreover, the unavailability of fertilizers and chemicals required for farming had further hampered demand for humic acid. However, restarting of international trade and ease of trade restrictions is expected to generate demand for humic acid in the upcoming years. Moreover, the loosening of restrictions and reopening of manufacturing facilities is expected to boost demand for humic acid over the post-pandemic period.

Competitive Section

Key players operating in the global humic acid market include Faust Bio-Agricultural Services, Humic Growth Solutions, Inc., Italpoliina S.p.A., LaboratoiresGoemar SAS, Koppert B.V., Sikko Industries, Black Earth Humic, Changsha Xian Shan Yuan Agriculture, Agbest Technology, Nature's Lawn & Garden, Humintech, Everwood Farm, Daymsa, and WinField Solutions.

Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4504

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702