Global Medical Clothing Market Size 2021-2028 | North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Latin America Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights

Key Players Covered in the Medical Clothing Market Research Report are Cardinal Health, Inc.(U.S.), Halyard Health (U.S.), Barco Uniforms (U.S), Superior Uniform Groups (U.S), Semperit AG Holding (Austria), Ansell Healthcare LLC (Australia), 3M company (U.S), Medline Industries (U.S), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden) and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical clothing market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 140.64 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Medical Clothing Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 86.14 billion by 2020. Factors such as the rising incidence of pandemic outbreaks and the growing focus on upgrading healthcare settings will bode well for the adoption of the product globally.

Rising Incidence of Chronic Ailments to Favor Market Growth

The rise in chronic diseases has led to an uptick in the number of patients worldwide. However, patients that are being treated in the hospital have chances of contracting hospital-acquired infections (HAI). For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 10% hospitals in developing countries and about 7% of them in developed countries register at least one case of HAI at any given time. This has led to the increasing focus on improving the healthcare infrastructure and maintaining optimum hygiene. This is anticipated to favor the global medical clothing market growth during the forecast period.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-clothing-market-102704





Market to Exhibited a Growth Rate of 36.1% in 2020 amid Rapid Surge of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide

The rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases globally had led the healthcare sector to completely focus on the well-being of the patients. The primary focus on reducing the impact of the virus and proactive government efforts to spread awareness regarding safety and hygiene has led to significant investment in the medical apparel category. For instance, in April 2020, China announced the production of 116 million masks per day, a 12 times surge in the capacity pre-pandemic. This propelled the market to exhibit a growth rate of 36.1% in 2020.

Industry Development:

January 2021 – Calgary Designer Nina Kharey, announced the launch of Folds. The product is a new line of sustainable antimicrobial and antiviral scrubs for several healthcare professionals.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-clothing-market-102704





Product Innovation by Key Players to Amplify Their Market Positions

The market is experiencing healthy competition between key players that are striving to establish their footprint by developing advanced medical clothing products. Moreover, other companies are focusing on maintaining their presence by adopting strategies such as collaboration, merger and acquisition, and partnership to gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

High Production and Distribution of Medical Apparel to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to experience massive growth during the forecast period. The improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with awareness about patients' safety and hygiene will boost the market in the region. Moreover, the increasing manufacturing of medical products by prominent players will have an outstanding impact on the market. In addition, the presence of medical apparel manufacturers in emerging countries such as India and China incite development in Asia Pacific. Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa are expected to experience steady growth due to the increasing healthcare investments by governments in the regions.





The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

Cardinal Health, Inc.(U.S.)

Halyard Health (U.S.)

Barco Uniforms (U.S)

Superior Uniform Groups (U.S)

Semperit AG Holding (Austria)

Ansell Healthcare LLC (Australia)

3M company (U.S)

Medline Industries (U.S)

Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden)

Other prominent players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-clothing-market-102704





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245