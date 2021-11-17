Global Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market is expected to grow from $81.08 billion in 2020 to $85.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $100.76 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. The aging population profile of most countries contributed to the growth of the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market.

The musculoskeletal disorders drugs market consists of sales of musculoskeletal disorders drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce musculoskeletal disorders drugs to treat musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis, osteoporosis, osteomalacia, and other disorders. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs to treat rheumatoid arthritis, muscle relaxants to reduce muscle pain, and other drugs used in treating osteoarthritis, analgesics drugs, immunosuppressive.

Trends In The Global Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market

Going forward, the market for muscle relaxants is expected to increase with the rise in combination therapy. Combination therapy involves use of more than one medication or drug to treat a disease. These combinational therapies reduce the frequency of drug administration. For instance, in May 2019, Galt Pharmaceuticals has submitted a Supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Orphengesic Forte an oral formulation of aspirin, caffeine, and orphenadrine for the treatment of pain caused due to musculoskeletal disorders.

Global Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Segments:

The global musculoskeletal disorder drug market is further segmented:

By Type: Drugs For Rheumatoid Arthritis, Muscle Relaxants, Other Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

By Geography: The global musculoskeletal disorders market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American musculoskeletal disorders drugs market accounts for the largest share in the global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market.

Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market Organizations Covered: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxosmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc, Abbott Laboratories Inc, Daiichi Sankyo Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

