Jordan Belfort, the Wolf of Wall Street, Will Conduct Seminar at Phenom Sunrise in Cape Town

200 lucky participants of the Phenom Sunrise, a forum in Cape Town, South Africa, will have a chance to meet Jordan Belfort, the real Wolf of Wall Street.

LONDON, UK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan Belfort is coming to Cape Town, South Africa, to participate in one of the most remarkable technical events of 2021, Phenom Sunrise.

Phenom Sunrise is an innovative tech forum that will take place on December 8-12 and unite 200 entrepreneurs, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts from over 20 countries. The event will be built around several industries, including IT, blockchain, and fintech, providing insights into the current state of affairs in these spheres and the upcoming trends.

The organizers of the forum have invited Jordan Belfort to share his knowledge and experience with the participants, motivate them to achieve what they are seeking, and teach his approach to life, business, and finance.

Except for learning from Jordan Belfort himself, the participants of Phenom Sunrise will be able to:
Listen to other experienced entrepreneurs and tech experts and find out about the future of the African and global markets.
Find out about the most innovative digital products and expand their passive income opportunities.
See the first presentation of Phenom Metaverse - the future of blockchain, IT, and fintech.
Share experience with other participants and build their network.

You can learn more details about Phenom Sunrise and get a ticket to the event on the official website https://capetown.thephenom.io/

About Phenom

Phenom is a high-tech digital space where services, products, and solutions are organized around users' needs. Phenom Ecosystem is a decentralized system of digital products that unites thousands of people worldwide. It helps users benefit from blockchain technology and get profit by monetizing their time and smartphone resources.

