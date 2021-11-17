Metabolic Disorders Drugs Market Players Revolutionize Treatment With AI Integration

Metabolic Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are focusing on employing artificial intelligence applications to revolutionize the treatment of metabolic disorders. Artificial Intelligence is a machine-based learning which makes use of human intelligence functionalities like reasoning and problem-solving abilities to obtain insights and provide useful information. This technology radically changes the treatment of metabolic syndrome by analyzing large sets of chemical and biological data to identify potential drug candidates with higher success rates and at a quicker pace when compared to human analysis. 3BIGS, a Korean biodata analysis-based company that studies the relation between diseases, targets and drugs is using AI technology to help researches repurpose the drugs for additional diseases.

Major players covered in the global metabolic disorders drugs industry are Sanofi S.A, Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co.

North America was the largest region in the global metabolic disorders drugs market, accounting for 54% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, accounting for 24% of the global metabolic disorders drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global metabolic disorders drugs market.

The rise in sedentary jobs, busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences are affecting the disease profile of the world population, especially non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Long working hours, less physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits are major causes of metabolic disorders. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% globally, by the year 2020. These factors are expected to increase the patient pool globally, thereby driving the metabolic disorders drugs market during the forecast period.

The global metabolic disorders drugs market size is expected to grow from $143.16 billion in 2020 to $146.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $198.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

TBRC’s global metabolic disorders drugs market report is segmented by type into anti diabetics drugs, anti-thyroid drugs, others (hyperparathyroidism, hypopituitarism, hypoadrenalism), by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs.

