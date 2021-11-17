Vitamins Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.21% from 2021 to 2028

The global Vitamins market is expected to reach USD 10.52 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.21% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global vitamins market is expected to reach USD 10.52 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.21% from 2021 to 2028. APAC region is having the highest market value of USD 2.71 Billion in 2020. This is due to the fact that there is an increase in the per capita income of people in the developing countries of the region like India and China, which has led to change in the lifestyle of the people and also has led to unhealthy eating habits, causing the increasing cases of vitamin deficiencies. Also, the rising health awareness would increase the supplement market, which in turn drive the vitamin market in the region. Also, many marketing initiatives, including the prescription by doctors for vitamins tablet, are driving the vitamin market. North America had the second-highest market value of USD 2.06 Billion in 2020. People in this region crave for a healthy lifestyle; therefore, there is a great demand for food supplement in the region for better muscle development and for better immune system etc. The rise in disposable income is helping the people of this region to afford the standard of living with good health.

Key players for the global Vitamins market include BASF, Pfizer, Koninklijke DSM, Nestle, Lonza, GroupeDanone, Amway, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BluestarAdisseo Company, AIE Pharmaceuticals. Inc. and Bactolac Pharmaceuticals, Inc among others.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12603

The product type segment is divided into Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E and Vitamin K. Vitamin A is accounted for the highest market value of USD 1.95 Billion in 2020. There are many benefits of Vitamin A, like in treating eye disorders such as cataract etc. The application segment includes Animal feed, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical industry and Cosmetics. The animal feed accounts for the highest market share of 46.33% in 2020. This is because there is a broad application of vitamins as animal feed and premixes, which ensure the health of the animal. Vitamins are also used to enhance the feed conversion rate and help in strengthening the immune system of the livestock. These all factors help to improve the quality of the byproduct of the livestock like meat. The food and beverage is having the second highest market share in 2020 as vitamins are broadly used in energy sports drink and in the fortification of food, to prevent the deficiency of vitamins, which attracts many diseases.

The fluctuating price of raw materials for the extraction of vitamins and for making the tablets or supplement are constraining the vitamin market. The fluctuation in the price would lead to fluctuation in the quantity of the products, and this may lead to unmet the requirement, as there are varied use vitamins from food, healthcare, feed to personal care industries all this segment got hit. Thus the fluctuating price of raw material is acting as a restraint for the market.

Get Full Access to Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/vitamins-market-12603

Customization of the Report:

The customization of this report is available as per the client’s need. The report can be customized according to your requirements. We consistently update our research offerings to provide our clients with the latest trends in the market. For customization and to know more about this business report, please contact our sales team at sales@thebrainyinsights.com or +1-315-215-1633. Our sales executives will ensure that you can get a report that fulfills your requirements and suits your needs.

About Us

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us