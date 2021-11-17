Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the cardiovascular drugs market is expected to grow from $87.79 billion in 2020 to $92.41 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $107.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. The rise in sedentary jobs, busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences are affecting the disease profile of the world population, especially non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Request For A Sample For The Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2134&type=smp

The cardiovascular drugs market consists of sales of cardiovascular drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cardiovascular drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-hypertensive drugs to prevent heart failure by controlling blood pressure and hypolipidemic drugs that reduce lipid and lipoprotein levels in the blood. It also consists of establishments which produce antithrombotic drugs to treat arterial and venous thrombosis.

Trends In The Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market

NOACs are gaining wider acceptance and are replacing traditionally used anti-coagulants such as Warfarin and Heparin. Anti-coagulants have long been used in prevention of thrombus formation in patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases. Use of NOACs makes it easier for patients to continue therapy post discharge as opposed to injections of Heparin and Warfarin which need medical assistance for administration. Some of the NOACs include Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) from Boehringer Ingelheim, Xarelto (rivaroxaban) from Janssen, and Eliquis (apixaban) from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market Segments:

The global cardiovascular drug market is further segmented:

By Type: Anti-Hypertensive Drugs, Hypolipidemics, Anti Thrombotics, Other Drugs For Cardiovascular Diseases (Congestive Heart Failure, Anti-Arrhythmic And Anti-Anginal Drugs)

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

By Geography: The global cardiovascular market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific cardiovascular drugs market accounts for the largest share in the global cardiovascular drugs market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-drugs-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cardiovascular drugs global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cardiovascular drugs market, cardiovascular drugs market share, cardiovascular drugs global market players, cardiovascular drugs market segments and geographies, cardiovascular drugs market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The cardiovascular drugs market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Cardiovascular Drugs Market Organizations Covered: Merck & Co, Sanofi S.A, Pfizer Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2021:

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-rhythm-management-crm-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-cardiology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/