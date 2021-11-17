At 8.1% CAGR, Membrane Chemicals Market Growth Opportunity 2021 | Veolia Water, Nalco Holding Company, Kemira Oyj

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Membrane chemicals are used to filter out pollutants and microorganisms from water. Membrane chemicals are speciality chemicals that are used to treat a variety of scalants and foulants in RO/UF/NF/MF membranes. These compounds are utilised in a variety of industries, including oil and gas, electric power, pulp and paper manufacturing, and food and beverage. Furthermore, these chemicals are environmentally benign and non-hazardous, as well as keeping the water system in good working order.

The global membrane chemicals market is estimated to account for slightly less than US$ 1.4 billion in terms of value in the year 2018 and it predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2019-2027)

Opportunities

Increasing the use of RO technology in organisations that use a lot of water in their operations. This is thought to present a significant opportunity for the membrane chemicals business. Furthermore, businesses are pouring money into developing low-cost chemicals for reducing membrane fouling and treating RO membranes. Increased manufacturing endeavours are likely to present a huge development opportunity for the membrane chemicals market.

Trends

The membrane chemical market is predicted to increase in tandem with the food and beverage industry. An increase in demand for high-quality food and beverage is driving up demand for filtering and separation processes, which is driving up demand for chemical membranes. Impurities can be separated and filtered using these membranes. As a result, the rising food and beverage industry is fueling membrane chemicals market expansion.

Competitive Section:

Key players operating in global membrane chemicals market are Veolia Water, Nalco Holding Company, Kemira Oyj, GE Power & Water, BWA Water Additives U.S., LLC, Genesys International Corporation Limited, H2O Innovation Inc., Reverse Osmosis Chemicals International, King Lee Technologies, and Lenntech BV.

