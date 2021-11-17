Driver Monitoring Systems Market Size USD 2.39 Billion By 2027 | DMS Growth Opportunities and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Driver Monitoring Systems Market Size – USD 1.06 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 10.6%, Trends – Growing demand for in-vehicle driver monitoring solutions.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, BC, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market Research report is a comprehensive overview of the market published by Emergen Research that provides a thorough assessment of DMS Industry scenario with regards to the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2019-2027. The report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams among other pictorial representation.

The Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market is projected to reach USD 2.39 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for road accidents, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, and drivers’ consistency while in long journey for the commercial vehicles especially are boosting the demand of Driver Monitoring Systems market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/111

Further key findings from the report suggest

An Israel based company called Eyesight Technologies makes use of embedded computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in order to provide the driver monitoring capabilities. The company`s driver monitoring solutions called ‘Drive Sense’ tracks down the head position of the driver, eye blink rate, gaze vector, and other visual attributes in order to detect distraction or any signs of drowsiness of the driver.

The driver monitoring system (DMS) market is anticipated to register significant growth in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing incidence of road accidents and rise in the popularity and demand for luxury cars are expected to generate new opportunities in the Asia Pacific market. Moreover, the technological developments in automobile ambitious countries such as Japan, India and China would foster the demand for driver monitoring system (DMS) in the region.

In January 2019, Eyesight Technologies, a company dealing in the AI computer vision, demonstrated its Driver Sense technology. This solution was awarded the Excellence award for promoting trade relations between Israel and Japan.

Competitive Landscape:

The Driver Monitoring Systems report also provides detail about market players in the global Driver Monitoring Systems market along with its company overview, global status, product portfolio, business financial standing, and license agreement.

Key players in the Driver Monitoring Systems market include Faurecia, Tata Elxsi, Aptiv PLC, Johnson Controls Inc, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Continental, Bosch, Visteon, and Denso, among others.

Regional Analysis:

The Driver Monitoring Systems report also offers insights into key factors such as investment opportunities regulatory framework, and technological advancements that are expected to contribute to revenue growth of each regional market.

Regional analysis covers the following key geographies of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To Get This Report At A Profitable Rate: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/111

Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation:

The Driver Monitoring Systems market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The Driver Monitoring Systems Industry report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings.

The need for driver monitoring is rising not only in the passenger vehicle segment but also in the commercial vehicle segment, wherein challenges are more significant as compared with the passenger segment. Apart from all of the above-mentioned concerns, drivers are also working long hours, many a time more than what is advised or specified.

Monitoring Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Driver State Monitoring

Drowsiness & Fatigue Monitoring

Drunk Driving Monitoring

Driver Alertness monitoring

Identity recognition monitoring

Other Driver state monitoring

Driver Health monitoring

Blood pressure monitoring

Body temperature monitoring

Pulse rate monitoring

Heart beat monitoring

Other Driver health monitoring

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Interior Camera

Sensors

Biometric Sensors

Gas Sensors

Pressure Mats

Steering Angle sensors

Other Sensors

Other Components

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Key Questions Covered in the Report:

Who are the key players of the Driver Monitoring Systems market? What are the strategies adopted by them to gain a leading share of the market?

What are the key trends and demands influencing the market growth?

What are the crucial growth driving and restraining factors of the Driver Monitoring Systems market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

The Driver Monitoring Systems report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies as well as new players emerging in the industry. The report discusses in detail the recent technological trends, business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, etc., product portfolio and advancements, and different investment strategies adopted by the companies to cater to a global audience and gain a robust footing in the Driver Monitoring Systems market.

Customizable (customization follows specific requirements): https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/111

Thank you for reading our report. Customization is available as per request. Kindly connect with us to know more, and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Seed Processing Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/seed-processing-market

Siding Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/siding-market

FRP Vessels Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/frp-vessels-market

Industrial Packaging Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-packaging-market

Soil Monitoring Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/soil-monitoring-market

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-commercial-vehicle-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.