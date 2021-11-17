Increasing Prevalence Of Sleep Apnea Pushes Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Growth At A Rate Of 15% In 2021

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of cases of sleep apnea worldwide will drive the demand for respiratory devices. Sleep apnea refers to an involuntary cessation of breathing that occurs while the patient is asleep. According to ResMed, 1 billion people worldwide are suffering from sleep apnea. Due to an increase in the number of patients diagnosed with sleep apnea, there is an increased demand for respiratory devices that are used to treat sleep apnea. The increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea is expected to drive the growth of the anesthesia and respiratory devices market going forward.

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market size reached a value of nearly $ 36.83 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% since 20175. The market is expected to grow from $36.83 billion in 2020 to $57.56 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.3%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for anesthetics and respiratory devices due to increase in prevalence of respiratory ailments and increase in surgeries, which drive the demand for these medical devices. The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is expected to grow to $80.97 billion in in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Major players covered in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices industry are Resmed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc.

North America was the largest region in the global anesthetics and respiratory devices market, accounting for 48.9% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the anesthetics and respiratory devices market will be South America and the Middle East.

TBRC’s global anesthesia and respiratory devices market report is segmented by type into respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic), anesthesia machines, anesthesia disposables, respiratory disposables, by end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, others, by type of expenditure into public, private, by product into instruments/equipment, disposables.

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market 2021 - By Type (Respiratory Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Anesthesia Disposables, Respiratory Disposables), By Expenditure (Public Expenditure, Private Expenditure), By Gender (Male, Female), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

