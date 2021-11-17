Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 6.51% from 2021 to 2028

The global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market seems to reach USD 1,554.70 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market seems to reach USD 1,554.70 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2021 to 2028. Asia Pacific region is having the highest market value of USD 307.36 Billion in 2020. This is because of the growing manufacturing zone in the developing countries of the region like China and India. North America had the second-largest market value of USD 259.33 Billion in 2020. The key logistics companies are present in the region.

Key players for the global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market include C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB Schenker, DHL INTERNATIONAL GMBH, NIPPON EXPRESS, FedEx, BDP International, Burris Logistics, Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, LLC., KUEHNE + NAGEL and UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc. among others.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12601

The service segment is divided into Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight forwarding, Domestic Transportation Management (DTM), International Transportation Management (ITM), Warehousing & Distribution (W&D) and Value Added Logistics Services (VALs). The International Transportation Management (ITM) segment is accounted for the highest market value of USD 379.63 Billion in 2020. This is due to the expanding e-commerce industries. Trade liberalization policies have also boosting international trade.

The transport segment includes roadways, railways, waterways and airways. The roadways segment accounts for 42.36% of the market share in 2020. This is because in developed countries are very well connected by roads. Road connectivity is further increased in developing countries. For transportation in many of tier 2 and tier 3 cities in many countries, roadways are a better way to transport as these cities are well connected by the roads. The end-user segment consists of manufacturing, retail, healthcare, automotive and others. The manufacturing segment accounts for USD 343.68 Billion of market share in 2020. This is because of the growing manufacturing activities in countries like India, China, Brazil, Mexico etc.

The growing infrastructure in the developed and developing countries are helping in the expansion of third party logistics market. But still, there are many places where the infrastructure is not good, the roads, the air service and waterways are not organized, this may result in the lost shipment, tampered items which are delivered and late delivery of the product. These factors discourage logistics market. These lack of infrastructure, with all the formalities that the logistics company has to follow, are acting as a restraint for the market.

Click Here to Access Full Report Copy

Customization of the Report:

The customization of this report is available as per the client’s need. The report can be customized according to your requirements. We consistently update our research offerings to provide our clients with the latest trends in the market. For customization and to know more about this business report, please contact our sales team at sales@thebrainyinsights.com or +1-315-215-1633. Our sales executives will ensure that you can get a report that fulfills your requirements and suits your needs.

About Us

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us