Cardiovascular Devices Market Rapidly Adopts Less Invasive Pacemakers To Eliminate Complications

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadless pacemakers are being used for certain medical conditions such as slow heart rate (bradycardia), as they provide a less-invasive alternative to conventional pacemakers. A leadless pacemaker is a self-contained device which is inserted in the right ventricle of the heart without incisional access, leads, or a surgical pocket. Furthermore, the medical procedure for leadless pacemaker can be performed in under 30 minutes, with few postprocedural restrictions. These devices are gaining popularity as they eliminate complications related to lead placement which include cardiac perforation, pneumothorax and lead dislodgement. Major companies manufacturing leadless pacemakers are Medtronic and Abbott.

The global cardiovascular devices market size is expected to grow from $46.93 billion in 2020 to $51.90 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cardiovascular devices market is expected to reach $66.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Read More On The Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Major players covered in the global cardiovascular devices industry are Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc, Edwards Lifesciences.

TBRC’s global cardiovascular devices market report is segmented by type into cardiovascular surgery devices and equipment, cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment, interventional cardiology devices and equipment, defibrillator devices and equipment, peripheral vascular devices and equipment, prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment, electrophysiology devices and equipment, cardiac assist devices and equipment, by end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, others, by type of expenditure into public, private, by product into instruments/equipment, disposables.

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment, Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment, Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment, Defibrillator Devices And Equipment, Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment, Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment, Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment, Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cardiovascular devices market overview, forecast cardiovascular devices market size and growth for the whole market, cardiovascular devices market segments, and geographies, cardiovascular devices market trends, cardiovascular devices market drivers, restraints, cardiovascular devices market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1972&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Excimer Laser, Carbon Dioxide Laser), By Application (Laser Vascular Anastomosis, Transmyocardial Laser Revascularization, Laser Angioplasty For Peripheral Arterial Diseases), By End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-medical-lasers-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems, ECG Data Management Systems, ECG Monitoring Equipment, ECG Stress Testing Systems, Event Monitoring Systems, Holter Monitoring Systems), By End-Use (Hospitals/Physician Clinic (Continuous Glucose Monitors), Home/Emergency, Research and Development (Clinical Trials, Universities, CRO)), By Type (Heart Disease, Coronary Heart Disease), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-monitoring-and-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Analyzers, Coagulation Instrument, Other Hemostasis Instruments, Reagents and Kits), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Independent Diagnostic, Laboratories), By Device Technology (Automated, Semi-Automated, Manual), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemostasis-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/