Increasing Competition In The Professional Services Market Pushes Players To Look For Innovative Solutions

The Business Research Company’s Professional Services Market 2021- Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The professional services market is expected to benefit from rising focus on customer satisfaction and experience surveys. The rise of competition among companies is forcing them to find new ways to retain their customers and attract new ones. To accomplish this goal, many companies are looking for continuous feedback from customers to deliver high quality goods or services. For example, according to Gartner, going forward, 89% of businesses will compete on customer experience. According to a survey of SupperOffice, in 2021, 9 out of 10 businesses competing mainly on customer experience and the organizations that take customer experience seriously that will stand out from the noise and win loyal customers over. Customer experience has fast become a top priority for businesses. The increasing focus on customer satisfaction of goods and services provided by companies is expected to drive the growth of the professional services market during 2019-2023.

In the last five years, the environmental consulting services market has seen an increase in the number of specialist consulting firms that focus on specific environmental concerns. The growth of such firms is independent and organic as organizations seek solutions to specific problems. News and market intelligence company Environment analyst predicts a rise in specialist firms in the field of climate change and energy services, growing by more than 30% in the next five-years, and in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, growing by 33.6% and 26.7%, respectively.

The global professional services market reached a value of nearly $5.03 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to reach $7.06 billion in 2025. The global professional services market is expected to reach $9.37 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Major players covered in the global professional services industry are Deloitte Touche, Tohmatsu Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young, KPMG, Accenture Plc.

TBRC’s global professional services market is segmented by type into design, research, promotional and consulting services, legal services, accounting services, all other professional, scientific, and technical services.

Professional Services Market 2021- By Type (Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services, Legal Services, Accounting Services, Other Professional, Scientific And Technical Services) By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides professional services market overview, forecast professional services market size and growth for the whole market, professional services market segments, and geographies, professional services market trends, professional services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

