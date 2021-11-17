Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Grows At Rate Of 19% Through 2021

Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the non-residential accommodation services market is expected to grow from $722.72 billion in 2020 to $857.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The non-residential accommodation services market is expected to reach $1125.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Increasing use of social media and access to mass media is positively impacting the tourism and non-residential accommodation industries.

The non-residential accommodation services market consists of sales of non-residential accommodation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide lodging or short-term accommodation for travelers, vacationers, and others. There is a wide range of services provided in this market. Some establishments provide lodging only, while others provide meals, laundry services, and recreational facilities, as well as lodging. Lodging establishments are classified in this subsector even if the provision of complementary services generates more revenue. The types of complementary services provided vary from establishment to establishment.

Trends In The Global Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market

Hotels are using technologies to improve customer experience and reduce operational costs. The most significant trends include the use of near field communication (NFC) technology, infrared technologies, and robots. NFC gives users the ability to exchange data between devices, making mobile payments an instant, secure process. Infrared sensors are used in hotels to address customer complaints involving housekeeping interruptions. Hotels are also using robots to deliver amenities to guest rooms and for other functional purposes. Hotel operators are investing in systems and technologies that can automate processes and can personalize the experience for guests.

Global Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market Segments:

The global non-residential accommodation market is further segmented:

By Type: Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation, Camping And Caravanning, Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation

By Price Point: Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

By Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

By Mode of Booking: Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Others

Subsegments Covered: Hotel And Motel, Casino Hotels, Bed And Breakfast Accommodation, All Other Traveler Accommodation, RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds, Recreational And Vacation Camps, Dormitories, Off Campus Establishments, Migrant Workers' Camps

By Geography: The global accommodation services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific non-residential accommodation services market accounts for the largest share in the global non-residential accommodation services market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market Organizations Covered: Marriott International; Hilton Worldwide; Wyndham Corporation; Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

