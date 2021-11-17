Paraxylene (PX) Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 14.28% from 2021 to 2028

The global paraxylene (PX) market seems to reach USD 125.35 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.28% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global paraxylene (PX) market seems to reach USD 125.35 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.28% from 2021 to 2028.Asia Pacific region is having the highest market value of USD 14.26 Billion in 2020. This is because there is a significant growth in the textile industry in the developing region like India and China. Europe had the second-largest market value of USD 10.45 Billion in 2020. The country like Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, etc. have a textile industry with an increase in the production. The region is also considered to have great demand for organic clothing.

Key players for the global Paraxylene (PX) market include BP, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Lotte KP Chemical, PTT, Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company Ltd., CNPC, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp., S-Oil, Reliance Industries Ltd., Dragon, NPC Iran, GS Caltex, FCFC, ONGC, Orpic, Jurong Aromatics Corp., KPPC, Toyo, Pertamina and Teijin Fibers among others.

The application segment is divided into Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and other. Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) is accounted for the highest market value of USD 28.26 Billion in 2020. This is due to the fact that it has many application in the furniture and in the production of polyester films, in the production of PET bottles and also used in the making of high-performance plastics used by many industries. The end-user segment includes Polyester fiber and Packaging. The polyester fiber accounts for 60.12% of market share in 2020. This is due to the fact that there is a great demand for polyester fibre in emerging economies like India, Brazil, Vietnam etc. They are broadly used in the production of apparels, bed sheets, curtains etc. and in other home furnishings like draperies and upholstery.

All plastic industries are now focusing on the manufacturing of biodegradable plastics using bio-made materials. This is because of the general plastics are not biodegradable, which are destroying the environment causing the greenhouse effect and global warming. This plastics are also harmful for the aquatic beings, so all these factors are acting as a restraint for the market. The non-disposable nature of PET and also its high prices are acting as a restraint for the market.

