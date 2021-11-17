Power Tools Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.80% from 2021 to 2028

The global Power Tools market seems to reach USD 54.75 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.80% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the Global Power Tools Market seems to reach USD 54.75 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.80% from 2021 to 2028. Asia Pacific region is having the highest market value of USD 9.54 Billion in 2020. In the developing countries of the region like India and China, there is a rise in the disposable income which has led to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region. This has resulted in the surge in the production in the automotive sector. North America had the second-largest market value of USD 6.30 Billion in 2020. The better infrastructure and the presence of key manufacturing firms are some of the factors that are driving the power tools market in the region.

Key players for the global Power Tools market include Atlas Copco AB, Emerson Electric Co., Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-on Incorporated, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd, among others.

The mode of operation segment is divided into electric, pneumatic and others. Electric segment is accounted for the highest market value of USD 15.00 Billion in 2020. The requirement of energy-efficient power tools and frequent use of electric power tools are the main reason the rise in the power tools market. There is a great demand for cordless power tools, and also the advancement in technologies are some of the reason for the highest market share of electric power tools.The tool type segment includes drills, saws, wrenches, material removal tool and others. The material removal tools segment accounts for 37.45% of market share in 2020. This is due to its rise in application in construction industries, automotive industries, in shipbuilding etc. Material removal tools like grinders have many application like cutting, grinding and polishing. They have huge application in both residential and commercial sector.

The application segment includes industrial and residential/DIY. The industrial segment accounted for USD 16.39 Billion of market value in 2020. The rising demand from the construction industry and automotive industry are some of the reasons for the highest market value.

The fluctuating price of raw materials producing Power Tools are acting as a restraint for the market. The fluctuation in the price would cause the fluctuation in supply of Power Tools, which ultimately someday would not able to meet the demand. The price of the Power Tools will then rise, resulted in the less buying of power tools, and the end-user industries would start looking for some other source and would not buy the new advanced power tools, which will reduce the demand of the power tools market.

