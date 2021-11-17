Health Insurance Town Halls Offered to Michigan Consumers with Questions about Open Enrollment

Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-Press@michigan.gov Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 17, 2021

(LANSING, MICH) The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is offering a virtual town hall event today to help answer questions about Open Enrollment on the Health Insurance Marketplace, which runs until Jan. 15, 2022.

This live online town hall meeting is part of a series of events that will help consumers learn and ask questions about signing up for a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace. Registration is not required. To attend a virtual town hall event, click the event link at its start time.

Event Information:

Community organizations interested in co-hosting a virtual town hall on open enrollment on the Health Insurance Marketplace can contact DIFS.

To shop for health coverage, make changes to existing health plans, or to get free, qualified help to make health coverage decisions, Michiganders should go to the Health Marketplace by visiting HealthCare.gov. For additional help, contact DIFS Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 877-999-6442 or visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance.

