212Quest Mega Scandinavian Travel Adventure Now Open For Participation

Start the adventure in Trelleborg and end in Aalborg.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help people have fun while traveling, 212Quest is pleased to announce the “Mega Scandinavian travel adventure” treasure hunt. For travelers wanting to explore the cities of Scandinavia, see the famous Drottningholm Castle, view lush landscapes, enjoy the colors of evening skies or participate in treasure hunt games. This mega 23-day Scandinavian travel adventure is the perfect fit for their fantasy.Travelers will start their travel adventure in Trelleborg and go through 20 European cities with the final checkpoint in Aalborg. 212Quest treasure hunt challenges will have travelers chasing down clues, answering funny questions, and following forbidden paths till they complete the final puzzle. But, that’s not all. Travelers also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of your participatory fee when they become first-place, second-place, or third-place winners.More detail about the Scandinavian travel adventure can be found on the 212Quest website: https://212quest.com/ One big adventure awaits all travelers and explorers on this treasure hunt tour.About 212Quest212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for!