Micro Mobility Market 2028: A brief review of trends, New Investment Opportunities and Statistics by Emergen Research

Micro Mobility Market Size – USD 65.58 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.8%, Trends – Increasing adoption of advanced telematics technologies

VANCOUVER, CANADA, BC, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Micro Mobility Market Research report is a comprehensive overview of the Micro Mobility market published by Emergen Research that provides a thorough assessment of market scenario with regards to the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2021-2028. The report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams among other pictorial representation.

The global micro mobility market is expected to reach a market size of USD 290.39 Billion in 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust revenue growth of the market can be attributed to rapidly increasing range of transportation services and vehicles, including e-bikes, dockless and docked shared bicycles, electric scooters, and electric skateboards.

Key Highlights of Report

Bird Rides announced the launch of a new electric micro mobility offering named Bird Cruiser, which is a new seated electric vehicle. The new electric micro mobility offering increases access for a greater number of individuals who want to adopt eco-friendly transportation in place of car trips.

The residential segment accounted for largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. Rapid urbanization and population increase are factors causing an exponential increase in congestion, which is driving demand for micro mobility solutions for use in residential areas.

3-wheeler segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Better balance offered by 3-wheelers as compared to two-wheeler makes them a more convenient and safer option for covering a longer distance.

Up to 20 Km segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the micro mobility market in 2019. Better energy efficiency is a prime feature offered by the travel range of up to 20 km.

Competitive Landscape:

The Micro Mobility report also provides detail about market players in the global Micro Mobility market along with its company overview, global status, product portfolio, business financial standing, and license agreement.

Key players in the Micro Mobility market include Bird Rides, Inc., Lime Scooter, Micro Mobility Systems Ltd.s, Ofo Inc., Mobike, Motivate International Inc. (Lyft), Pride Mobility Products® Corporation, Golden Technologies, Uber, and Invacare Corporation.

Regional Analysis:

The Micro Mobility report also offers insights into key factors such as investment opportunities regulatory framework, and technological advancements that are expected to contribute to revenue growth of each regional market.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global micro mobility market in 2019. Stringent government regulations regarding emission levels is a primary factor driving adoption of micro mobility solutions in countries in the region.

Regional analysis covers the following key geographies of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Micro Mobility Market Segmentation:

The Micro Mobility market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The Micro Mobility Industry report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2028. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings.

Up to 100 Kg segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the micro mobility market in 2019. Shifting consumer preference towards more convenient, affordable, lightweight and efficient modes of transportation are factors driving demand for micro mobility solutions with a weight capacity of up to 100 Kg.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

2-wheeler

3-wheeler

Others

Travel Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up To 20 Km

20-40 Km

More than 40 Km

Weight Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up to 100 Kg

100-250 Kg

More than 250 Kg

Key Questions Covered in the Report:

Who are the key players of the Micro Mobility market? What are the strategies adopted by them to gain a leading share of the market?

What are the key trends and demands influencing the market growth?

What are the crucial growth driving and restraining factors of the Micro Mobility market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

The Micro Mobility report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies as well as new players emerging in the industry. The report discusses in detail the recent technological trends, business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, etc., product portfolio and advancements, and different investment strategies adopted by the companies to cater to a global audience and gain a robust footing in the Micro Mobility market.

