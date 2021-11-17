GLOBAL FASHION BRAND SHEIN HOSTS SPECTACULAR RUNWAY SHOW
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global fashion brand SHEIN today hosted its first Australian runway show at Sydney’s iconic Overseas Passenger Terminal.
Models took to the runway to showcase SHEIN’s Summer collections with Sydney Harbour as a spectacular backdrop in one of Sydney’s first major events since the end of lockdown.
The runway show was a fun, energetic explosion of colour and included swim and resortwear, activewear, streetwear, partywear and designs from the SHEIN X collection, a collaboration between SHEIN and emerging and student designers from Australia.
“We’re thrilled to have hosted our first ever Australian runway show at the iconic Overseas Passenger Terminal showcasing our Summer collections in front of one of the world’s most beautiful backdrops,” a SHEIN spokesperson said.
The event was attended by over 130 guests including media, celebrities, models and influencers including Love Island’s Josh Moss, Cassidy McGill, Millie Fuller and Cartier Surjan, The Bachelor’s Bella Varelis and boyfriend Will Stokoe and influencers Lily Macapinlac, Lily Bowman and twins Bianca and Yasmin Wilshin.
About SHEIN
Founded in 2008, SHEIN is a fashion e-retailer with a global network that spans 220 countries and regions. Here at SHEIN, we place a premium on choice dropping new fashion items daily, spoiling our customers with a selection of on-trend womenswear that they can mix and match to their heart’s delight. We do this because we believe that the clothes we wear reflect our personalities and we want to empower today's women to explore and express their individuality. With the abundance of choice we provide, our customers can craft that perfect look which reflects their individuality. Simply put, we help you do you. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at https://au.shein.com/, https://www.instagram.com/shein_au and youtube.com/shein.
Stephanie Carden
Stephanie Carden
effie&co
+61 411 186 893
