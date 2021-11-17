Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,585 in the last 365 days.

Global Pharmacogenomics Market Value, Outlook, Size, Industry Growth, Forecast 2021- 2026

Pharmacogenomics Market

Pharmacogenomics Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pharmacogenomics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global pharmacogenomics market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Pharmacogenomics represents the study of inherited variations in human genes in response to specific drugs. It utilizes the principles of pharmacology and genomics to develop effective and safe medications customized to an individual’s genetic makeup. This involves the use of several technologies, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarray, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing, mass spectrometry, etc. The genetic tests performed aid in determining a patient’s susceptibility to certain diseases and the efficacy of the newly developed drugs. Consequently, pharmacogenomics finds extensive applications in the treatment of various diseases and disorders, such as cardiovascular, Alzheimer’s, cancer, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/pharmacogenomics-market/requestsample

Global Pharmacogenomics Market Trends:

The expanding pharmaceutical industry is one of the key factors driving the global pharmacogenomics market. Moreover, the rising requirement for precision medicines with enhanced drug safety is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the growing adoption of targeted drug therapies with minimal side effects and improved efficacy owing to the escalating prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, is also propelling the product demand. In line with this, pharmacogenomics is increasingly being utilized for cancer treatments and anticipating the possible drug responses, resistance, efficacy, toxicity, etc., of the chemotherapeutic and targeted immune biologic agents. Furthermore, numerous technological advancements, including the development of pharmacogenomic biomarker labeling solutions, are expected to fuel the pharmacogenomics market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pharmacogenomics-market

Global Pharmacogenomics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Illumina Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Myriad Genetics Inc., Qiagen N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Breakup by Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction
Microarray
DNA Sequencing
Mass Spectrometry
Electrophoresis
Others

Breakup by Application:

Oncology
Infectious Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Neurological Diseases
Psychiatry
Pain Management
Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics
Academic and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

Positive Displacement Pumps Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/positive-displacement-pumps-market
Copper Pipes and Tubes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/copper-pipes-tubes-market
United States Smoothie Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-smoothie-market
United States Running Gear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-running-gear-market
Europe Rechargeable Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-rechargeable-battery-market
United States Smart Windows Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-smart-windows-market
Styrenic Block Copolymer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/styrenic-block-copolymer-market
Teeth Whitening Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/teeth-whitening-products-market
Paraxylene (PX) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/paraxylene-market
Compressor Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/compressor-oil-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Global Pharmacogenomics Market Value, Outlook, Size, Industry Growth, Forecast 2021- 2026

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.