"Don’t buy. Subscribe." - Liigu Expands Its Mobility Platform by Offering Car Subscription in 4 Countries

Liigu is now offering a car subscription service in Italy, France, Estonia, and Latvia. Customers can enjoy the benefits of having a car without purchasing one.

TARTU, ESTONIA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liigu, the app-based mobility platform, is now offering a car subscription service in Italy, France, Estonia, and Latvia. It is an addition to Liigu's short-term contactless rental service. A car subscription with monthly payments is a hassle-free alternative to owning a car. All it takes for the user to drive a Liigu car is a smartphone and a credit card.

Car subscription is the mobility world’s answer to the rising trend of investing in experiences instead of buying products. It is an attractive proposition compared to the substantial upfront cost of buying a car and the financial burden that comes with owning one. Subscription thus is an all-inclusive, convenient package.

A survey of 7,000 households in Germany showed that people underestimate the total cost of car ownership by more than 50%. With the Liigu subscription, customers can enjoy all of the benefits of having a car without purchasing one. It is an affordable and cost-transparent alternative. Liigu’s app-based solution saves time and eliminates the tedious paperwork that is very common for traditional car rental services.

Liigu provides new, low mileage cars for 1–24 months without any down payment. Customers pay for the service on a monthly basis and they do not have to worry about maintenance, inspections, and insurance. It is possible to swap, extend or cancel the subscription anytime.

Liigu offers a convenient and sustainable alternative to owning a car by connecting cars to customers via their smartphones. The app-based platform makes personal mobility services fast and easy, whether for days or months. While having a strong belief in IoT, Liigu also values real human connection and keeps investing in improving customer service.