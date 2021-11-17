Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market, Growth, Industry Size, Analysis Report 2021-26
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global specialty food ingredients market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
Specialty food ingredients are added to improve the color, taste, texture, and overall quality of the food products. They range from macro ingredients, including fibers, carbohydrates and fats, to micro-ingredients such as minerals, vitamins, and enzymes. These ingredients include colors, preservatives, and flavor enhancers, emulsifiers and enzymes.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Trends:
The global specialty food ingredients market is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of packaged and convenience food items. Besides this, individuals are incorporating specialty food ingredients like dietary fibers and antioxidants into bakery and dairy products, jams, meats, and soups as they help modify the textural properties and stabilize high-fat emulsions. Furthermore, with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, consumers are shifting toward a healthier lifestyle. This has escalated the demand for healthy, natural, plant-based specialty food ingredients. Moreover, several manufacturers are introducing innovative products with clean label ingredients to broaden their production base. These factors are expected to influence the market growth in the upcoming years.
Specialty Food Ingredients Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Associated British Foods Plc
Cargill Incorporated
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Givaudan
Ingredion Incorporated
Kerry Group plc
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Sensient Technologies Corporation
Tate & Lyle plc.
Breakup by Product Type:
Specialty Sensory Ingredients
Enzymes
Emulsifiers
Flavors
Colorants
Others
Specialty Functional Ingredients
Vitamins
Minerals
Antioxidants
Preservatives
Others
Breakup by Source:
Natural
Synthetic
Breakup by Application:
Beverages
Bakery and Confectionery
Dairy Products
Processed Foods
Meat Products
Savory and Sweet Snacks
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Distributors
Manufacturers
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
