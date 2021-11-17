Mozzarella Cheese Market To Reach US$ 51.50 Billion By 2027 Exclusive Report By CMI

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Preference for Mozzarella Cheese to Augment Mozzarella Cheese Market Growth

The global mozzarella cheese market is projected to reach US$ 51.50 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Increasing use of mozzarella cheese in pizzas and pastas is fueling growth of the mozzarella cheese market.

Market Overview:

Mozzarella is a traditionally southern Italian cheese made from buffalo's milk by the pasta filata method. Fresh mozzarella cheese is generally white or slightly yellow (not always) depending on the animal's diet. Mozzarella cheese is becoming popular worldwide as it is a rich source of protein and calcium. Mozzarella is relatively low in fat and calories, which makes it a healthier option compared to others. Mozzarella contains probiotics such as the Lactobacillus fermentum and bacteria Lactobacillus casei. This is the most commonly used cheese for pizzas due to its light and creamy texture. Moreover, like many kinds of cheese and different dairy products, mozzarella is a great source of calcium which helps to support and maintain bone strength, as well as protect tooth enamel. In addition to the protein and calcium benefits, mozzarella cheese is a fermented food and can supply a good source of probiotics for a healthy gut.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global mozzarella cheese market are Organic Valley, Sargento Foods Inc., Saputo Cheese USA Inc., Granarolo S.p.A, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Arla Foods Inc., Grande Cheese Company, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, and The Kraft Heinz Company, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for mozzarella cheese due to increasing consumption of mozzarella cheese around the world is expected to augment the growth of the mozzarella cheese market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, Heritage Foods forayed into cheese products with the launch of Mozzarella and Processed Cheese. Cool Café, and Fresh Cream. Heritage Mozzarella and Processed Cheese is made from 100 % Pure Cow Milk and has delicious taste, rich aroma, and smooth body which melts in the mouth.

Moreover, increasing awareness among people about the health benefits of mozzarella cheese and high preference for mozzarella cheese is expected to boost growth of the mozzarella cheese market. Mozzarella cheese is a rich source of protein and calcium, and low in calories compared to other varieties of cheese. For instance, in April 2021, Tetra Pak launched new Best Practice Lines for cheese manufacturers. The cheeses that will benefit from these include Mozzarella, Cottage, Semi-hard cheese, Cheddar, and Fresh cheese production. Two of the new lines (such as Mozzarella and Cheddar) were recently previewed at the Global Cheese Expo.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has shifted consumer behaviors in many ways and cheese is no exception, with a third (around 36%) of consumers around the world have significantly increased their intake of cheese during the pandemic and the trend expected to continue. According to the Tetra Pak report, mozzarella and cheddar are the most popular cheeses, accounting for half (50%: 25% respectively) of consumption worldwide. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for mozzarella cheese, driving the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

• The mozzarella cheese market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for mozzarella cheese from pizzerias, Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), and on-the-go meal vendors, worldwide. For instance, in September 2021, following last month’s landmark US$ 52 million raise, Miyoko launched its Liquid Vegan Pizza Mozzarella, which Miyoko said to vegconomist ‘is a mind-blowing concept. Miyoko’s threw away the rule book to revolutionize vegan pizza cheese’.

• Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the mozzarella cheese market due to increasing consumption of pasta and pizza and high preference for mozzarella cheese in these regions. For instance, in May 2020, Royal DSM launched Delvo Cheese CP-500 cultures for mozzarella cheese production. The range allows for a higher moisture content in mozzarella and increases yield by up to 1.3%, compared to the most used Direct Vat Set (DVS) culture in the United States. The per capita consumption of mozzarella cheese in the U.S. was around 12.48 pounds in 2019.

