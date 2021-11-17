Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share, Industry Size, Research Report 2021- 2026

Interactive Whiteboard Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market expects the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

An interactive whiteboard (IWB) refers to a touch-sensitive display panel with a high-resolution display and easy remote image sharing. It is a combination of a computer and digital projector that functions as a smartboard to be used across educational institutions and formal academic settings. It is usually equipped with a simplistic interface with the gesture recognition feature and input software that can be used with the help of a stylus or fingers. Comprising of a variety of tools for writing, doodling, scribbling or illustrating purposes, the display is used for showcasing visuals, graphics and animations while boosting productivity, facilitating flexible working and supporting innovative collaboration.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report:- https://www.imarcgroup.com/interactive-whiteboard-market/requestsample

Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing digitization in the education sector. Numerous educational institutes across the globe are now adopting e-learning solutions. This has contributed to a significant increase in the emergence of virtual classrooms, owing to the engaging, adaptive, and user-friendly learning experience provided by these solutions, which is facilitating the uptake of IWB. This has not aided only specially abled students to perform better in the classroom but also offered numerous innovative facilities to the teacher, including drag-and-drop objects and resource library, which enhances the overall teaching experience.

In line with this, rapid urbanization and inflating per capita income levels have resulted in an increasing demand for gamification in the education sector. Moreover, IWB is continually replacing the traditional instructor-based training programs in the corporate sector as it is widely associated with reducing training costs and time. Governments of numerous developing economies are undertaking favorable initiatives to digitize the educational infrastructure, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/interactive-whiteboard-market

Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Hitachi, Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Foxconn Electronics Inc.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

NEC Display Solutions

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Returnstar Interactive Technology Group Co.

Boxlight, Inc.,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Ludia

Market Breakup by Technology:

Infrared

Resistive

Capacitive

Electromagnetic

Others

Market Breakup by Type:

Fixed

Portable

Market Breakup by Projection Technique:

Front Projection

Rear Projection

Market Breakup by Screen Size:

IWBs with a Screen Size Up to 69”

IWBs with a Screen Size Ranging from 70”–90”

IWBs with a Screen Size Above 90”

Market Breakup by End Use Sector:

Education

Corporate

Government

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

Europe Metal Casting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-metal-casting-market

United States Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-healthcare-big-data-analytics-market

Europe 3D Mapping and Modeling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-3d-mapping-modeling-market

India Electric Three-wheeler Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-electric-three-wheeler-market

North America Led Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-led-lighting-market

India Electric Insulator Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-electric-insulator-market

United States Aluminum Extrusion Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-aluminum-extrusion-market

Automotive Active Safety System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-active-safety-system-market

Circuit Protection Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/circuit-protection-market

Power Plant Boiler Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-plant-boiler-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.