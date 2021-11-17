Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Share, Industry Size, Research Report 2021- 2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market expects the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.
An interactive whiteboard (IWB) refers to a touch-sensitive display panel with a high-resolution display and easy remote image sharing. It is a combination of a computer and digital projector that functions as a smartboard to be used across educational institutions and formal academic settings. It is usually equipped with a simplistic interface with the gesture recognition feature and input software that can be used with the help of a stylus or fingers. Comprising of a variety of tools for writing, doodling, scribbling or illustrating purposes, the display is used for showcasing visuals, graphics and animations while boosting productivity, facilitating flexible working and supporting innovative collaboration.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing digitization in the education sector. Numerous educational institutes across the globe are now adopting e-learning solutions. This has contributed to a significant increase in the emergence of virtual classrooms, owing to the engaging, adaptive, and user-friendly learning experience provided by these solutions, which is facilitating the uptake of IWB. This has not aided only specially abled students to perform better in the classroom but also offered numerous innovative facilities to the teacher, including drag-and-drop objects and resource library, which enhances the overall teaching experience.
In line with this, rapid urbanization and inflating per capita income levels have resulted in an increasing demand for gamification in the education sector. Moreover, IWB is continually replacing the traditional instructor-based training programs in the corporate sector as it is widely associated with reducing training costs and time. Governments of numerous developing economies are undertaking favorable initiatives to digitize the educational infrastructure, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market.
Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Hitachi, Ltd.
Panasonic Corporation
LG Display Co., Ltd.
Foxconn Electronics Inc.
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
NEC Display Solutions
Ricoh Company, Ltd.
Returnstar Interactive Technology Group Co.
Boxlight, Inc.,
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Ludia
Market Breakup by Technology:
Infrared
Resistive
Capacitive
Electromagnetic
Others
Market Breakup by Type:
Fixed
Portable
Market Breakup by Projection Technique:
Front Projection
Rear Projection
Market Breakup by Screen Size:
IWBs with a Screen Size Up to 69”
IWBs with a Screen Size Ranging from 70”–90”
IWBs with a Screen Size Above 90”
Market Breakup by End Use Sector:
Education
Corporate
Government
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
