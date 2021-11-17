Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

The growing incidence for Rheumatoid Arthritis and growing awareness among people are driving the market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market is forecast to reach USD 37.41 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rheumatoid arthritis is an inflammatory disease that affects the joints. The condition worsens over time unless the inflammation is slowed or stopped. The disease rarely goes into remission without treatment.

Arthritis medications play a crucial role in controlling the symptoms and progression of rheumatoid arthritis. Start of treatment soon after diagnosis is most effective, and the best medical care combines rheumatoid arthritis medications and other approaches. Statistics show that out of every 100,000 people, 41 are diagnosed with RA every year. Women are about 2-3 times more likely to get RA than men. Hormones in both genders may play a role in either preventing or triggering it.

Biologic agents that are used to treat RA need to be injected, and these Drugs are very effective in nature. They not only relieve symptoms but also halt any damage to joints, as they generally provide quick relief. One of the drawback of biologic agents are cost. Patients spend thousands of dollars a month using biologics. Another side effect include suppression of the immune system, enhancing the possibility of infections.

North America is expected to grow at a steady growth due to the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and rising awareness about this disorder. Governments of North America are investing huge sums in improving the medical and healthcare facilities in the region.

The global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Merck & Co. Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Biopharmaceuticals are Drugs products such as proteins, including antibodies that are produced in living systems and used for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes or as dietary supplements.

• Glucocorticoids are strong anti-inflammatory steroids that can block other immune responses. These medications can relieve symptoms and may stop or slow joint damage. These Drugs can be received by injection or by pill. They can cause severe digestive tract problems. Patients with a history of liver, kidney, heart problems, or stomach ulcers, should not consume them.

• Hospital pharmacies are expected to dominate the market owing to the increase in the rheumatologist consultations in clinics and hospitals. The prolonged use of these medications can lead to Drugs resistance, which compels the patients to refer to a rheumatologist and follow guided therapies. Moreover, the number of OTC Drugs available for treatment is insufficient, which, in turn, is further propelling the growth of this segment.

• The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the low cost of manufacturing in India and China has resulted in an increase in the production facilities, which attracts pharmaceutical and biotechnological giants to the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market on the basis of Drugs class, route of administration, sales channel, and region:

Drugs Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Corticosteroids

• Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

• Analgesics

• Other Drugs Classes

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Oral

• Subcutaneous

• Intravenous

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

