Get Golden Visa explains how Athens real estate market is booming and will surpass the expectations in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to international property investment, Athens, the Greek capital, is on the top of the list. It has an improving economy, excellent foreign schools, and many attractions for expats. It's difficult to resist Athens that allows its citizens to relax on beautiful beaches after a long day at work. As an EU city with excellent beaches, rich history, and lower cost of living than many European capitals, Athens is special.
The property prices are still 25 percent down in Athens, in comparison to pre-crisis levels in 2011. This percentage is 10 percent for Athens Riviera, also known as South Athens. However, this is about the change with so many incentives and projects in the pipeline.
Why Invest in Real Estate in Athens
Although the country’s real estate industry has been dormant for several years now, Athens is playing a huge role in its revival. Let’s explore how Athens is changing Greece Real Estate scene.
Athens Is the Most Liquid Property Market in the Country
Athens is the most preferred city in Greece when it comes to establishing a business, working for a company as an expat or for no specific reason but just to make a life change. This causes the real estate market in Athens to be much more active than the rest of the country both in terms of property sale and rental market. There are reasons for that: the economic heart of the country, presence of international companies, good international schools, EU capital where you can enjoy nature and the sea, much lower stress levels than peer EU cities.
Recent Tax Breaks for International Real Estate Investors
This is a huge motivation for non-Greek investors, especially pensioners. If you’re a pensioner who is moving to Greece and becoming a tax resident, you can benefit from a seven percent flat tax rate on your income acquired abroad.
Greek Economy To Benefit From the Digital Nomad Visa
Greece is working on a digital nomad visa scheme to attract freelancers, entrepreneurs, and digital nomads into the country. Once approved, this scheme will allow digital nomads to stay in the country for up to 18 months. According to research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, attracting 100,000 digital nomads might attract €1.3 billion into the country. Plus, rental prices are going to soar when demand for housing rises.
The Hellinikon Project Is Generating Interest
The Hellinikon project is expected to bring a lot of buzz into Athens. Situated close to Glyfada, a hotspot of Athens Riviera, it’s the largest regeneration project in the country. The project is transforming the old airport into a complex including a hotel, a shopping center, residential buildings, and a marina. Hellinikon project is expected to increase the property prices in Athens.
New Metro Line Is To Add Value
The Greek government is working on a new metro line from Galatsi to Goudi. This new line, named Line 4, will cover nearly 13 km and serve Athens, Galatsi, Kessariani, and Zografou. This project is going to increase the housing prices in the capital.
Also, the Athens Metro is now extending to Aghia Varvara, Korydallos, Nikea, Maniatika, and Piraeus, with 6 new stations and 7.6 km of underground line.
Route to Residency
One other benefit of investing in Athens real estate is the Greece Golden Visa program. If investors acquire a property worth a minimum of €250,000, they might become eligible for a Golden Visa, which translates as residency in Greece. This is a huge motivation for non-EU investors who are looking for freedom of travel within the Schengen Countries.
What Can Get Golden Visa Do For You
Get Golden Visa is a bespoke investment advisory firm. We help people get an additional residency and citizenship by making a qualifying investment through property acquisition, fund subscription, or other investment vehicles.
With our team of legal professionals in Greece, we offer our clients a tailor-made and transparent journey in their quest for Greece Golden Visa.
getgoldenvisa.com
Get Golden Visa
The property prices are still 25 percent down in Athens, in comparison to pre-crisis levels in 2011. This percentage is 10 percent for Athens Riviera, also known as South Athens. However, this is about the change with so many incentives and projects in the pipeline.
Why Invest in Real Estate in Athens
Although the country’s real estate industry has been dormant for several years now, Athens is playing a huge role in its revival. Let’s explore how Athens is changing Greece Real Estate scene.
Athens Is the Most Liquid Property Market in the Country
Athens is the most preferred city in Greece when it comes to establishing a business, working for a company as an expat or for no specific reason but just to make a life change. This causes the real estate market in Athens to be much more active than the rest of the country both in terms of property sale and rental market. There are reasons for that: the economic heart of the country, presence of international companies, good international schools, EU capital where you can enjoy nature and the sea, much lower stress levels than peer EU cities.
Recent Tax Breaks for International Real Estate Investors
This is a huge motivation for non-Greek investors, especially pensioners. If you’re a pensioner who is moving to Greece and becoming a tax resident, you can benefit from a seven percent flat tax rate on your income acquired abroad.
Greek Economy To Benefit From the Digital Nomad Visa
Greece is working on a digital nomad visa scheme to attract freelancers, entrepreneurs, and digital nomads into the country. Once approved, this scheme will allow digital nomads to stay in the country for up to 18 months. According to research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, attracting 100,000 digital nomads might attract €1.3 billion into the country. Plus, rental prices are going to soar when demand for housing rises.
The Hellinikon Project Is Generating Interest
The Hellinikon project is expected to bring a lot of buzz into Athens. Situated close to Glyfada, a hotspot of Athens Riviera, it’s the largest regeneration project in the country. The project is transforming the old airport into a complex including a hotel, a shopping center, residential buildings, and a marina. Hellinikon project is expected to increase the property prices in Athens.
New Metro Line Is To Add Value
The Greek government is working on a new metro line from Galatsi to Goudi. This new line, named Line 4, will cover nearly 13 km and serve Athens, Galatsi, Kessariani, and Zografou. This project is going to increase the housing prices in the capital.
Also, the Athens Metro is now extending to Aghia Varvara, Korydallos, Nikea, Maniatika, and Piraeus, with 6 new stations and 7.6 km of underground line.
Route to Residency
One other benefit of investing in Athens real estate is the Greece Golden Visa program. If investors acquire a property worth a minimum of €250,000, they might become eligible for a Golden Visa, which translates as residency in Greece. This is a huge motivation for non-EU investors who are looking for freedom of travel within the Schengen Countries.
What Can Get Golden Visa Do For You
Get Golden Visa is a bespoke investment advisory firm. We help people get an additional residency and citizenship by making a qualifying investment through property acquisition, fund subscription, or other investment vehicles.
With our team of legal professionals in Greece, we offer our clients a tailor-made and transparent journey in their quest for Greece Golden Visa.
getgoldenvisa.com
Get Golden Visa
Get Golden Visa
team@getgoldenvisa.com