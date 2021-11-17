Neuromodulation Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Neuromodulation market is forecast to reach USD 10.86 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Neuromodulation can be described as the alteration of synaptic and neuronal properties by neurons or substances released by neurons. The medical action is usually mediated by G-protein-coupled receptors, which generally impacts some membrane proteins and ion channels. The impact on membrane proteins and ion channels results in altering synaptic release, synaptic, or firing response properties of neurons. The medical action changes the way in which neurons respond in the neuronal circuits enabling the production of multiple outputs reconfiguring networks by the anatomically defined circuits into different functional circuits. The impact of the treatment is not static; rather, it results in neuronal circuit's dynamic regulation. The devices used in the process are mainly used with the goal of managing, psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, movement disorders, dismotility disorders, epilepsy, and spasticity, among others. Usually, the process is associated with chronic pain relief. However, there are various other applications of this medical process like treatment for Parkinson's disease, deep brain stimulation (DBS), and spinal cord stimulation for ischemic disorders, among others. The continuous rise in geriatric population is also spurring the market growth. In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a significant market share. The market share held by the region is resultant of a well-established healthcare sector, continuous growth in the graying population and associated increasing demand for spinal cord stimulation, which is supporting the market growth in this region.

Key Offerings of the Global Neuromodulation Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Neuromodulation market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Neuromodulation market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., ST. Jude Medical, Inc., Neurosigma, Inc., Nevro Corporation, Biocontrol Medical, Neuropace, Inc., Neuronetics, Inc. and Synapse Biomedical, Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Neuromodulation market held a market share of USD 6.60 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 10.8% during the forecast period.

• In context to Technology, the Internal Neuromodulation segment generated a higher revenue of more than USD 4.20 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the segment is attributed to the rising incidence rate of chronic leg, back and arm pain, and applicability of this technology in effective management of these chronic pain, which results in its high demand.

• In context to Biomaterial, the Metallic segment can be seen to generate a significant revenue of USD 2.97 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Metallic segment is attributed to the high demand for metallic biomaterial like platinum group metals for permanent implantable electronic devices and elevating demand for cochlear implants that requires platinum electrode array.

• In context to Application, the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 11.5% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 26.4% by 2027. The rising incidence rate of diseases like Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Depression and application of DBS in the treatment of these conditions is elevating its demand and contributing to the growth rate of this segment.

• In regards to End-user, the Hospitals segment held the largest market share of 59.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The high incidence rate of conditions like Alzheimer's disease, chronic pain, and associated elevated number of indoor and outdoor patients contributes to the market share held by the Hospitals segment.

• In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 11.4% during the forecast, which is expected to hold 0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the region is resultant of rising awareness about conditions like chronic pain, and Alzheimer’s, associated increasing demand for Neuromodulation along with increasing investment in the healthcare sector are some of the mentionable factors propelling the market growth in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Neuromodulation market, according to Technology, Biomaterial, Application, End-user, and Region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Internal Neuromodulation

• External Neuromodulation (Non-Invasive)

Biomaterial Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Polymeric

• Metallic

• Ceramic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

• Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

• Vagus Nerve Stimulation

• Sacral Nerve Stimulation

• Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home healthcare

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Neuromodulation market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

