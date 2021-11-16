Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday November 15, 2021, in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 12:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location while brandishing a handgun. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.