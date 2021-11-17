New Study from Strategy Highlights a $ 6,179.32 Million Global Market for Urinary Incontinence Device by 2030

Urinary Incontinence Device

The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remained negative for key players in the urinary incontinence industry.

Urinary Incontinence Device Market by Product (Urinary Catheters, Vaginal Slings, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, and Other Devices)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Urinary Incontinence Device Market by Drug Class (Bisphosphonates, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM), Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Rank Ligand Inhibitors, and Others) and Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Urinary incontinence is a highly prevalent condition and is considered to be an underreported problem that increases with age that affects nearly 50% of the geriatric population. It is categorized into four major types namely stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, mixed urinary incontinence, and functional urinary incontinence. Stress urine leakage is associated with increased abdominal pressure from laughing, sneezing, coughing, climbing stairs, or other physical factors that assert stress on the abdominal cavity. Whereas, urge incontinence is the involuntary leakage accompanied by urgency. Among the four above-mentioned types of urinary incontinence; stress and urge are commonly prevalent among men and women.

(𝗔 𝗣𝗗𝗙 | 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝘀 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁) 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4550

Some of the other factors responsible for substantial market growth include rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, development of innovative urinary incontinence devices, increase in aging population coupled with high risk of urological conditions, and increase in the urinary incontinent patients transitioning from conventional solutions to advanced surgical treatments. Factors such as lack of awareness regarding novel developments in the urinary incontinence devices and post-operative complications associated with the devices restrict the market growth to a certain extent.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard Inc.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Caldera Medical

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group plc

Cook Group Inc. (Cook Medical Inc.)

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)

Laborie Medical (Cogentix Medical Inc.)

Medtronic plc

Teleflex Incorporated

By incontinence type, the stress incontinence segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 accounting for 11.90% of the total share of the urinary incontinence device market and is anticipated to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. Pregnancy as well as childbirth results in the stretching and weakening of a woman’s pelvic floor muscles, which causes stress urinary incontinence. In addition, prostate surgeries in men can also result in stress urinary incontinence. This has made stress urinary incontinence the most prevalent conditions among men and women.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Diagnostic Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4550?reqfor=covid

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Urinary Incontinence Device Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers Urinary Incontinence Device Market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Urinary Incontinence Device Market growth.

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?

Q1. What is the total market value of urinary incontinence device market report ?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of urinary incontinence device market in 2021?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the urinary incontinence device market report?

Q5. Which are the top companies hold the market share in urinary incontinence device market?

Q6. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the urinary incontinence device market report?

Q7. What are the key trends in the urinary incontinence device market report?

Q8. What are the market values / growth % of emerging countries?

Q9. What is Urinary Incontinence?

Q10. What are urinary incontinence device used for?

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4550

𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 | 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 | 𝟭 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗨𝗽𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 (𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝟭𝟬% 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁):

Lecithin Market – Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2028

Diverticulitis Disease Market – Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2030

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.