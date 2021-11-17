Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers , Top Key Players , Trend And Outlook 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Size – USD 195.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 47.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global quantum computing for enterprise market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 3,907.4 Million by 2027, and register a steady revenue growth rate, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global quantum computing for enterprise market in terms of revenue is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period due to increasing global demand for quantum computing simulation for drug discovery and to identify new chemical compounds

Key Highlights of Report

Hardware segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue expansion at a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to rising usage of qubits in quantum computing to program and manage qubits; an optimized hardware approach with significant standard hardware is necessary.

The cloud-based quantum computing segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to growing use of cloud-based quantum computing for new drug discovery, risk management, supply chain optimization, and financial trading.

Information technology segment is projected to account for relatively higher market share during the forecast period due to growing use of post-quantum cryptography for ensuring long-term security of digital systems.

Covid -19 impact analysis:

The latest report is updated with the impact analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The rapidly changing dynamics of the market and current and future growth potential of the market are covered in the report. The report offers crucial information about the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market . The coronavirus outbreak has beleaguered the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market business landscape and posed severe threats to the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector.

Key Companies in the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market include:

Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Rigetti & Co, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Accenture plc, AT&T Inc., and Atos SE.

Scope of the report : Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 – 2027 . All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

Key Objectives of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Report:

Examine the size of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market .

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market .

Global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

RD Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

segmented the global quantum computing for enterprise market on the basis of component, deployment, application.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Software

Hardware

Input/Output Subsystem

Dilution Refrigerator

Quantum Processing Unit

Service

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Training

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Simulation

Machine Learning

Optimization

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Aerospace

Agriculture

Automotive

Energy

Finance

Gaming

Healthcare

Oil& Gas

Telecommunication

Transportation

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 ?

What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

Which major trends are impacting the development of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market worldwide?

Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market worldwide?

What will be the market size and growth rate of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market for the forecast period 2020 -2027 across different regions?

