Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2021-2026

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market

The Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021 to 2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Content delivery network (CDN) refers to a group of geographically distributed servers that function together to facilitate the fast distribution of content through the internet. It enables fast loading of internet-based content and media, such as Hypertext Markup Language (HTML) pages, JavaScript files, style sheets, images and videos. CDN improves the loading time and website security, reduces bandwidth costs and increases content availability. In comparison to the traditionally used systems, CDN is more reliable, secure and cost-effective. It is widely used across healthcare, telecommunication and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global content delivery network (CDN) market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the media and entertainment industry. The consumer preference is rapidly shifting toward high-quality audio and video content over online platforms with an improved user experience. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of fifth-generation (5G) technology and the integration of cloud-computing solutions with CDN platforms, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including significant improvements in broadband infrastructure in urban areas, along with increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Akamai Technologies Inc.

com Inc.

AT&T Inc.

CDNetworks Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong Wangsu Science & Technology)

Cloudflare Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Imperva Inc.

Internap Holding LLC

Limelight Networks Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Tata Communications Limited

Verizon Communications Inc

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, content type, provider type and industry vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Service

Breakup by Content Type:

Dynamic Content

Static Content

Breakup by Provider Type:

Traditional CDN

Telecommunication CDN

Cloud CDN

Peer-to-Peer CDN

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Healthcare

Retail and E-Commerce

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

