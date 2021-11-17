Biosafety Cabinets Market to Garner $312.90 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at a 8.2% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Lucrative Regions for Biosafety Cabinets Market

Biosafety Cabinets Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach US$ 312.90 Million from 2020 to 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners market research study of “Biosafety Cabinets Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and End User, The report highlights trends prevailing in the global biosafety cabinets market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The biosafety cabinets marketis expected to grow owing to factors such asincreasing prevalence of infectious diseases and technology advancements in biosafety cabinets. However, high cost involved in the installation and maintenance of biosafety cabinets is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in (US$ 166.67 million in 2019)

Market Size Value by (US$ 312.90 million by 2027)

Growth Rate (CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027)

Forecast Period (2020-2027)

Base Year (2020)

No. of Pages (141)

No. Tables (60)

Segments covered (by Type, End User and Geography)

Regional scope (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA)

Country scope (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina)

Report coverage (Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends)

Request for Sample PDF Copy Along with TOC of Biosafety Cabinets Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001226/

Biosafety cabinets are efficient devices that are used for controlling the contamination in laboratories dealing with infectious agents. These devices act as a primary barrier for restricting the escape of biological aerosols in the lab environment. The biosafety cabinets are broadly classified into class I cabinets, class II cabinets, and class III cabinets. The biosafety cabinets market is expected to witness a huge growth due to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising technological advancements in biosafety cabinets. However, high cost involved in the installation and maintenance of biosafety cabinets is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Disease outbreaks are usually caused by an infection, transmitted through person-to-person contact, animal-to-person contact, or from the environment or other media. Emerging infectious diseases are infections that have recently appeared within a population and are rapidly increasing. The World Health Organization warned in its 2007 report that infectious diseases are emerging at a rate that has not been seen before. Since 1970s, about 40 infectious diseases have been discovered, including SARS, MERS, Ebola, chikungunya, avian flu, swine flu, zika, and most recently, COVID-19. Moreover, as per CDC estimates, between 2016 and 2017, nearly 30 million people suffered from influenza in the US. Antibiotics techniques, such as vaccinations against influenza; helps reduce the illness by 17% and medical visits and hospitalizations by 18% and 19% respectively. The growing prevalence of Ebola and Zika virus infections is also likely to contribute to the market growth.

According to a new report by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there has been a three-fold increase in the number of people suffering from ticks and fleas, mosquitoes, Zika, Lyme disease, and others between 2004 and 2016. The appropriate care and management in terms of handling the patient samples to conduct vast number of experiments and studies for formulating anti-dotes and vaccines to curb these diseases require appropriate workstation and sanitized environment. These controlled and disinfected environments are mostly possible with the use of biological safety cabinets, which is likely to propel the growth of the market over the coming years.

The demand for biosafety cabinets has seen a sharp increase in the period of pandemic due to focus on COVID-19 diagnostics. Additionally, the guidelines of healthcare authorities across the world to offer protective environment for healthcare workers as well as researchers are also estimated to drive the market growth over the period. However, implementation of total shut down of businesses in order to contain the viral infection disrupted supply chain operations. These measures impacted the market by certain extent.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Biosafety Cabinets Market Growth Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPHE100001226

Based on type, the biosafety cabinets market is segmented into class I, class II, and class III. The class II segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of research and development facilities across the world. Moreover, growing number of product launches and considerable adoption of class II biosafety cabinets are also estimated to offer lucrative opportunity for the segment growth during the forecast period.

Biosafety Cabinets Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Baker, NuAire; Labconco Corporation; Esco Micro Pte Ltd.; GERMFREE; Berner International GmbH; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Azbil Telstar; S.L. Diantech Solutions S.L.; and ACMAS Technologies (P) Ltd. are among the leading companies operating in the biosafety cabinets market.

Order a Copy of Biosafety Cabinets Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001226/

Product launches and expansion strategy is commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is most commonly adopted by the market players in order to expand its product portfolio.

The market players operating in the biosafety cabinets marketadopted the strategy of product innovation to cater to changing customer demand across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

Medicine Cabinets Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal, Others); Application (Household, Commercial) and Geography

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/medicine-cabinets-market

Laboratory Cabinets Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Biosafety Cabinet, Laminar Flow Cabinet, Other Laboratory Cabinet); Application (Medical and healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Electronics) and Geography

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/laboratory-cabinets-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/biosafety-cabinets-market